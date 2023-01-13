NBA 2K23’s newest ratings update boosts Dončić and Jokić

Nikola Jokić continues to climb new heights in NBA 2K23. 2K Games

NBA 2K23 actively keeps up with how the NBA’s athletes are performing in real life to reflect their rises and falls in form inside the game.

January 12, 2023, saw the latest player ratings update, which adjusted the overall ratings of many stars based on their recent performances.

Among the biggest winners are two European powerhouses making waves in the league. The Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Dončić gained another point to rise up to 97 OVR as the Slovenian fortified his position as a frontrunner MVP candidate for the ongoing season.

Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets is keeping up, though, also adding an additional point to reach 97 OVR. Both of them have played exceptional seasons so far and are deservedly being considered among the top athletes NBA has to offer at the moment.

Another players singled out by the developers is the Sacramento Kings' Domantas Sabonis, whose increase in form greatly contributed to the team's revitalization. The Forward gained one point to reach 88 OVR with the potential for further upgrades.

We have the full NBA 2K23 player ratings update from January 12, 2023, right here so you can check out how your favorite team fared in this round of evaluations.

Atlanta Hawks

John Collins: 82 OVR (+1)

Onyeka Okongwu: 80 OVR (+2)

Frank Kaminsky III: 75 OVR (+1)

Trent Forrest: 71 OVR (-2)

Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving: 90 OVR (+1)

T.J. Warren: 81 OVR (+2)

Nicolas Claxton: 80 OVR (+1)

Ben Simmons: 80 OVR (+1)

Yuta Watanabe: 77 OVR (+2)

Royce O'Neale: 76 OVR (+2)

Joe Harris: 75 OVR (+1)

Boston Celtics

Malcolm Brogdon: 82 OVR (-1)

Al Horford: 79 OVR (-1)

Derrick White: 78 OVR (-1)

Luke Kornet: 74 OVR (-2)

Charlotte Hornets

Kelly Oubre Jr.: 80 OVR (-1)

Mason Plumlee: 80 OVR (+2)

Gordon Hayward: 77 OVR (-1)

Mark Williams: 74 OVR (+2)

Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine: 85 OVR (+1)

Andre Drummond: 78 OVR (-1)

Javonte Green: 77 OVR (+1)

Patrick Williams: 76 OVR (+1)

Goran Dragić: 74 OVR (-1)

Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell: 91 OVR (+1)

Isaac Okoro: 74 OVR (+1)

Raul Neto: 74 OVR (-1)

Lamar Stevens: 73 OVR (-1)

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Dončić: 97 OVR (+1)

Spencer Dinwiddie: 81 OVR (-1)

Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokić: 97 OVR (+1)

Nah'Shon Hyland: 80 OVR (+1)

Vlatko Cancar: 75 OVR (+2)

Zeke Nnaji: 74 OVR (-1)

Christian Braun: 72 OVR (+1)

Detroit Pistons

Bojan Bogdanović: 82 OVR (-1)

Jalen Duren: 79 OVR (+2)

Alec Burks: 79 OVR (+1)

Isaiah Stewart: 78 OVR (-1)

Hamidou Diallo: 76 OVR (+2)

Golden State Warriors

Jordan Poole: 84 OVR (+1)

Kevon Looney: 78 OVR (+1)

Donte DiVincenzo: 75 OVR (+1)

Ty Jerome: 75 OVR (+1)

JaMychal Green: 75 OVR (+1)

Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun: 83 OVR (+2)

Kevin Porter Jr.: 81 OVR (+1)

Kenyon Martin Jr.: 78 OVR (+1)

Bruno Fernando: 75 OVR (+1)

Garrison Mathews: 72 OVR (-1)

Indiana Pacers

Myles Turner: 84 OVR (+1)

Buddy Hield: 80 OVR (+1)

Jalen Smith: 77 OVR (+1)

Andrew Nembhard: 75 OVR (-1)

Aaron Nesmith: 75 OVR (+3)

Chris Duarte: 75 OVR (-1)

Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard: 90 OVR (-1)

John Wall: 79 OVR (-2)

Luke Kennard: 76 OVR (+2)

Nicolas Batum: 75 OVR (+1)

Robert Covington: 74 OVR (-2)

Los Angeles Lakers

Thomas Bryant: 80 OVR (+3)

Russell Westbrook: 80 OVR (+1)

Dennis Schröder: 78 OVR (+3)

Lonnie Walker IV: 77 OVR (-1)

Wenyen Gabriel: 75 OVR (+2)

Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane: 84 OVR (-2)

Steven Adams: 81 OVR (+1)

Tyus Jones: 80 OVR (+1)

Brandon Clarke: 77 OVR (+1)

Xavier Tillman: 76 OVR (+1)

Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler: 91 OVR (-1)

Bam Adebayo: 88 OVR (+1)

Tyler Herro: 85 OVR (+1)

Kyle Lowry: 79 OVR (-1)

Orlando Robinson: 72 OVR (+5)

Milwaukee Bucks

Brook Lopez: 83 OVR (+1)

Bobby Portis Jr.: 83 OVR (+1)

Grayson Allen: 76 OVR (-2)

Jevon Carter: 75 OVR (-1)

Joe Ingles: 75 OVR (-1)

A.J. Green: 70 OVR (+3)

Minnesota Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert: 84 OVR (-1)

Naz Reid: 78 OVR (+1)

Kyle Anderson: 77 OVR (-1)

Nathan Knight: 73 OVR (+2)

New Orleans Pelicans

Trey Murphy: 79 OVR (-1)

Naji Marshall: 77 OVR (+1)

Jose Alvarado: 77 OVR (-2)

Willy Hernangómez: 76 OVR (+2)

Dyson Daniels: 74 OVR (-1)

Devonte Graham: 74 OVR (-2)

New York Knicks

Julius Randle: 87 OVR (+2)

Jalen Brunson: 86 OVR (+1)

Mitchell Robinson: 82 OVR (+1)

Quentin Grimes: 76 OVR (+3)

Derrick Rose: 76 OVR (-2)

Jericho Sims: 75 OVR (+1)

Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 92 OVR (+1)

Josh Giddey: 83 OVR (+1)

Jalen Williams: 76 OVR (+1)

Kenrich Williams: 76 OVR (+1)

Mike Muscala: 76 OVR (+1)

Isaiah Joe: 76 OVR (+3)

Eugene Omoruyi: 73 OVR (+2)

Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner: 84 OVR (+1)

Markelle Fultz: 80 OVR (+2)

Mohamed Bamba: 78 OVR (+1)

Moritz Wagner: 78 OVR (+1)

Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden: 90 OVR (+1)

Shake Milton: 78 OVR (-1)

Georges Niang: 76 OVR (-1)

Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul: 86 OVR (-1)

Deandre Ayton: 84 OVR (-1)

Landry Shamet: 75 OVR (+2)

Damion Lee: 75 OVR (-1)

Josh Okogie: 75 OVR (+1)

Duane Washington Jr.: 74 OVR (+2)

Portland Trail Blazers

Anfernee Simons: 83 OVR (-1)

San Antonio Spurs

Tre Jones: 79 OVR (+1)

Zach Collins: 77 OVR (+1)

Josh Richardson: 76 OVR (+1)

Stanley Johnson: 74 OVR (+2)

Malaki Branham: 73 OVR (+1)

Jeremy Sochan: 73 OVR (+1)

Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis: 88 OVR (+1)

Terence Davis: 76 OVR (-2)

Trey Lyles: 75 OVR (+1)

Richaun Holmes: 75 OVR (+1)

Toronto Raptors

Pascal Siakam: 88 OVR (-1)

Fred VanVleet: 83 OVR (-1)

Gary Trent Jr.: 81 OVR (+2)

Malachi Flynn: 73 OVR (-1)

Utah Jazz

Lauri Markkanen: 86 OVR (+1)

Jordan Clarkson: 81 OVR (+1)

Mike Conley: 79 OVR (-2)

Kelly Olynyk: 78 OVR (-1)

Malik Beasley: 77 OVR (-1)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 75 OVR (+1)

Rudy Gay: 74 OVR (-1)

Washington Wizards

Kristaps Porziņģis: 86 OVR (-1)

Rui Hachimura: 79 OVR (+3)

Daniel Gafford: 78 OVR (+1)

Corey Kispert: 74 OVR (-1)

Johnny Davis: 72 OVR (-2)

NBA 2K23 Season 4 is coming up with a wave of new content, you can check the exact start times in the linked article.