Skip to main content

NBA 2K23’s newest ratings update boosts Dončić and Jokić

European powerhouses gain points
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
Nikola Jokić in NBA 2K23.

Nikola Jokić continues to climb new heights in NBA 2K23.

NBA 2K23 actively keeps up with how the NBA’s athletes are performing in real life to reflect their rises and falls in form inside the game.

January 12, 2023, saw the latest player ratings update, which adjusted the overall ratings of many stars based on their recent performances.

Among the biggest winners are two European powerhouses making waves in the league. The Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Dončić gained another point to rise up to 97 OVR as the Slovenian fortified his position as a frontrunner MVP candidate for the ongoing season.

Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets is keeping up, though, also adding an additional point to reach 97 OVR. Both of them have played exceptional seasons so far and are deservedly being considered among the top athletes NBA has to offer at the moment.

Another players singled out by the developers is the Sacramento Kings' Domantas Sabonis, whose increase in form greatly contributed to the team's revitalization. The Forward gained one point to reach 88 OVR with the potential for further upgrades.

We have the full NBA 2K23 player ratings update from January 12, 2023, right here so you can check out how your favorite team fared in this round of evaluations.

Atlanta Hawks

  • John Collins: 82 OVR (+1)
  • Onyeka Okongwu: 80 OVR (+2)
  • Frank Kaminsky III: 75 OVR (+1)
  • Trent Forrest: 71 OVR (-2)

Brooklyn Nets

  • Kyrie Irving: 90 OVR (+1)
  • T.J. Warren: 81 OVR (+2)
  • Nicolas Claxton: 80 OVR (+1)
  • Ben Simmons: 80 OVR (+1)
  • Yuta Watanabe: 77 OVR (+2)
  • Royce O'Neale: 76 OVR (+2)
  • Joe Harris: 75 OVR (+1)

Boston Celtics

  • Malcolm Brogdon: 82 OVR (-1)
  • Al Horford: 79 OVR (-1)
  • Derrick White: 78 OVR (-1)
  • Luke Kornet: 74 OVR (-2)

Charlotte Hornets

  • Kelly Oubre Jr.: 80 OVR (-1)
  • Mason Plumlee: 80 OVR (+2)
  • Gordon Hayward: 77 OVR (-1)
  • Mark Williams: 74 OVR (+2)

Chicago Bulls

  • Zach LaVine: 85 OVR (+1)
  • Andre Drummond: 78 OVR (-1)
  • Javonte Green: 77 OVR (+1)
  • Patrick Williams: 76 OVR (+1)
  • Goran Dragić: 74 OVR (-1)

Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Donovan Mitchell: 91 OVR (+1)
  • Isaac Okoro: 74 OVR (+1)
  • Raul Neto: 74 OVR (-1)
  • Lamar Stevens: 73 OVR (-1)

Dallas Mavericks

  • Luka Dončić: 97 OVR (+1)
  • Spencer Dinwiddie: 81 OVR (-1)

Denver Nuggets

  • Nikola Jokić: 97 OVR (+1)
  • Nah'Shon Hyland: 80 OVR (+1)
  • Vlatko Cancar: 75 OVR (+2)
  • Zeke Nnaji: 74 OVR (-1)
  • Christian Braun: 72 OVR (+1)

Detroit Pistons

  • Bojan Bogdanović: 82 OVR (-1)
  • Jalen Duren: 79 OVR (+2)
  • Alec Burks: 79 OVR (+1)
  • Isaiah Stewart: 78 OVR (-1)
  • Hamidou Diallo: 76 OVR (+2)

Golden State Warriors

  • Jordan Poole: 84 OVR (+1)
  • Kevon Looney: 78 OVR (+1)
  • Donte DiVincenzo: 75 OVR (+1)
  • Ty Jerome: 75 OVR (+1)
  • JaMychal Green: 75 OVR (+1)

Houston Rockets

  • Alperen Sengun: 83 OVR (+2)
  • Kevin Porter Jr.: 81 OVR (+1)
  • Kenyon Martin Jr.: 78 OVR (+1)
  • Bruno Fernando: 75 OVR (+1)
  • Garrison Mathews: 72 OVR (-1)
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Indiana Pacers

  • Myles Turner: 84 OVR (+1)
  • Buddy Hield: 80 OVR (+1)
  • Jalen Smith: 77 OVR (+1)
  • Andrew Nembhard: 75 OVR (-1)
  • Aaron Nesmith: 75 OVR (+3)
  • Chris Duarte: 75 OVR (-1)

Los Angeles Clippers

  • Kawhi Leonard: 90 OVR (-1)
  • John Wall: 79 OVR (-2)
  • Luke Kennard: 76 OVR (+2)
  • Nicolas Batum: 75 OVR (+1)
  • Robert Covington: 74 OVR (-2)

Los Angeles Lakers

  • Thomas Bryant: 80 OVR (+3)
  • Russell Westbrook: 80 OVR (+1)
  • Dennis Schröder: 78 OVR (+3)
  • Lonnie Walker IV: 77 OVR (-1)
  • Wenyen Gabriel: 75 OVR (+2)

Memphis Grizzlies

  • Desmond Bane: 84 OVR (-2)
  • Steven Adams: 81 OVR (+1)
  • Tyus Jones: 80 OVR (+1)
  • Brandon Clarke: 77 OVR (+1)
  • Xavier Tillman: 76 OVR (+1)

Miami Heat

  • Jimmy Butler: 91 OVR (-1)
  • Bam Adebayo: 88 OVR (+1)
  • Tyler Herro: 85 OVR (+1)
  • Kyle Lowry: 79 OVR (-1)
  • Orlando Robinson: 72 OVR (+5)

Milwaukee Bucks

  • Brook Lopez: 83 OVR (+1)
  • Bobby Portis Jr.: 83 OVR (+1)
  • Grayson Allen: 76 OVR (-2)
  • Jevon Carter: 75 OVR (-1)
  • Joe Ingles: 75 OVR (-1)
  • A.J. Green: 70 OVR (+3)

Minnesota Timberwolves

  • Rudy Gobert: 84 OVR (-1)
  • Naz Reid: 78 OVR (+1)
  • Kyle Anderson: 77 OVR (-1)
  • Nathan Knight: 73 OVR (+2)

New Orleans Pelicans

  • Trey Murphy: 79 OVR (-1)
  • Naji Marshall: 77 OVR (+1)
  • Jose Alvarado: 77 OVR (-2)
  • Willy Hernangómez: 76 OVR (+2)
  • Dyson Daniels: 74 OVR (-1)
  • Devonte Graham: 74 OVR (-2)

New York Knicks

  • Julius Randle: 87 OVR (+2)
  • Jalen Brunson: 86 OVR (+1)
  • Mitchell Robinson: 82 OVR (+1)
  • Quentin Grimes: 76 OVR (+3)
  • Derrick Rose: 76 OVR (-2)
  • Jericho Sims: 75 OVR (+1)

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 92 OVR (+1)
  • Josh Giddey: 83 OVR (+1)
  • Jalen Williams: 76 OVR (+1)
  • Kenrich Williams: 76 OVR (+1)
  • Mike Muscala: 76 OVR (+1)
  • Isaiah Joe: 76 OVR (+3)
  • Eugene Omoruyi: 73 OVR (+2)

Orlando Magic

  • Franz Wagner: 84 OVR (+1)
  • Markelle Fultz: 80 OVR (+2)
  • Mohamed Bamba: 78 OVR (+1)
  • Moritz Wagner: 78 OVR (+1)

Philadelphia 76ers

  • James Harden: 90 OVR (+1)
  • Shake Milton: 78 OVR (-1)
  • Georges Niang: 76 OVR (-1)

Phoenix Suns

  • Chris Paul: 86 OVR (-1)
  • Deandre Ayton: 84 OVR (-1)
  • Landry Shamet: 75 OVR (+2)
  • Damion Lee: 75 OVR (-1)
  • Josh Okogie: 75 OVR (+1)
  • Duane Washington Jr.: 74 OVR (+2)

Portland Trail Blazers

  • Anfernee Simons: 83 OVR (-1)

San Antonio Spurs

  • Tre Jones: 79 OVR (+1)
  • Zach Collins: 77 OVR (+1)
  • Josh Richardson: 76 OVR (+1)
  • Stanley Johnson: 74 OVR (+2)
  • Malaki Branham: 73 OVR (+1)
  • Jeremy Sochan: 73 OVR (+1)

Sacramento Kings

  • Domantas Sabonis: 88 OVR (+1)
  • Terence Davis: 76 OVR (-2)
  • Trey Lyles: 75 OVR (+1)
  • Richaun Holmes: 75 OVR (+1)

Toronto Raptors

  • Pascal Siakam: 88 OVR (-1)
  • Fred VanVleet: 83 OVR (-1)
  • Gary Trent Jr.: 81 OVR (+2)
  • Malachi Flynn: 73 OVR (-1)

Utah Jazz

  • Lauri Markkanen: 86 OVR (+1)
  • Jordan Clarkson: 81 OVR (+1)
  • Mike Conley: 79 OVR (-2)
  • Kelly Olynyk: 78 OVR (-1)
  • Malik Beasley: 77 OVR (-1)
  • Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 75 OVR (+1)
  • Rudy Gay: 74 OVR (-1)

Washington Wizards

  • Kristaps Porziņģis: 86 OVR (-1)
  • Rui Hachimura: 79 OVR (+3)
  • Daniel Gafford: 78 OVR (+1)
  • Corey Kispert: 74 OVR (-1)
  • Johnny Davis: 72 OVR (-2)

NBA 2K23 Season 4 is coming up with a wave of new content, you can check the exact start times in the linked article.

In This Article (33)

Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Boston Celtics
Boston Celtics
Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Bulls
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers
Dallas Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks
Denver Nuggets
Denver Nuggets
Detroit Pistons
Detroit Pistons
Golden State Warriors
Golden State Warriors
Houston Rockets
Houston Rockets
Indiana Pacers
Indiana Pacers
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers
Memphis Grizzlies
Memphis Grizzlies
Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Milwaukee Bucks
Milwaukee Bucks
Minnesota Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves
New Orleans Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans
New York Knicks
New York Knicks
Oklahoma City Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder
Orlando Magic
Orlando Magic
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
Phoenix Suns
Phoenix Suns
Portland Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers
San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio Spurs
Sacramento Kings
Sacramento Kings
Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors
Utah Jazz
Utah Jazz
Washington Wizards
Washington Wizards
Luka Doncic
Luka Doncic
Nikola Jokic
Nikola Jokic
Domantas Sabonis
Domantas Sabonis

Nikola Jokić in NBA 2K23.
News

NBA 2K23’s newest ratings update boosts Dončić and Jokić

By Marco Wutz
A student riding on a griffon.
News

Hogwarts Legacy minimum PC requirements have been revealed

By Marco Wutz
psn-trophies
Features

Are we better off without Xbox Achievements and PlayStation Trophies?

By Dave Aubrey
Rec Room avatars in NFL gear.
News

NFL and Rec Room partner up for virtual fan experience

By Marco Wutz
A bat-like Pokémon on a phone screen.
News

Pokémon Go Community Day with Noibat in February 2023

By Marco Wutz
A papercraft person riding a fox.
News

Epistory is Epic Game Store’s free game next week

By Marco Wutz
cult-of-the-lamb-2
Guides

The best laptop games for low-spec PCs

By Kirk McKeand and Marco Wutz
A fantastic creature with flames coming out of its body.
News

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’s 1.2 update to launch in late February

By Marco Wutz