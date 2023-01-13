NBA 2K23’s newest ratings update boosts Dončić and Jokić
NBA 2K23 actively keeps up with how the NBA’s athletes are performing in real life to reflect their rises and falls in form inside the game.
January 12, 2023, saw the latest player ratings update, which adjusted the overall ratings of many stars based on their recent performances.
Among the biggest winners are two European powerhouses making waves in the league. The Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Dončić gained another point to rise up to 97 OVR as the Slovenian fortified his position as a frontrunner MVP candidate for the ongoing season.
Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets is keeping up, though, also adding an additional point to reach 97 OVR. Both of them have played exceptional seasons so far and are deservedly being considered among the top athletes NBA has to offer at the moment.
Another players singled out by the developers is the Sacramento Kings' Domantas Sabonis, whose increase in form greatly contributed to the team's revitalization. The Forward gained one point to reach 88 OVR with the potential for further upgrades.
We have the full NBA 2K23 player ratings update from January 12, 2023, right here so you can check out how your favorite team fared in this round of evaluations.
Atlanta Hawks
- John Collins: 82 OVR (+1)
- Onyeka Okongwu: 80 OVR (+2)
- Frank Kaminsky III: 75 OVR (+1)
- Trent Forrest: 71 OVR (-2)
Brooklyn Nets
- Kyrie Irving: 90 OVR (+1)
- T.J. Warren: 81 OVR (+2)
- Nicolas Claxton: 80 OVR (+1)
- Ben Simmons: 80 OVR (+1)
- Yuta Watanabe: 77 OVR (+2)
- Royce O'Neale: 76 OVR (+2)
- Joe Harris: 75 OVR (+1)
Boston Celtics
- Malcolm Brogdon: 82 OVR (-1)
- Al Horford: 79 OVR (-1)
- Derrick White: 78 OVR (-1)
- Luke Kornet: 74 OVR (-2)
Charlotte Hornets
- Kelly Oubre Jr.: 80 OVR (-1)
- Mason Plumlee: 80 OVR (+2)
- Gordon Hayward: 77 OVR (-1)
- Mark Williams: 74 OVR (+2)
Chicago Bulls
- Zach LaVine: 85 OVR (+1)
- Andre Drummond: 78 OVR (-1)
- Javonte Green: 77 OVR (+1)
- Patrick Williams: 76 OVR (+1)
- Goran Dragić: 74 OVR (-1)
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Donovan Mitchell: 91 OVR (+1)
- Isaac Okoro: 74 OVR (+1)
- Raul Neto: 74 OVR (-1)
- Lamar Stevens: 73 OVR (-1)
Dallas Mavericks
- Luka Dončić: 97 OVR (+1)
- Spencer Dinwiddie: 81 OVR (-1)
Denver Nuggets
- Nikola Jokić: 97 OVR (+1)
- Nah'Shon Hyland: 80 OVR (+1)
- Vlatko Cancar: 75 OVR (+2)
- Zeke Nnaji: 74 OVR (-1)
- Christian Braun: 72 OVR (+1)
Detroit Pistons
- Bojan Bogdanović: 82 OVR (-1)
- Jalen Duren: 79 OVR (+2)
- Alec Burks: 79 OVR (+1)
- Isaiah Stewart: 78 OVR (-1)
- Hamidou Diallo: 76 OVR (+2)
Golden State Warriors
- Jordan Poole: 84 OVR (+1)
- Kevon Looney: 78 OVR (+1)
- Donte DiVincenzo: 75 OVR (+1)
- Ty Jerome: 75 OVR (+1)
- JaMychal Green: 75 OVR (+1)
Houston Rockets
- Alperen Sengun: 83 OVR (+2)
- Kevin Porter Jr.: 81 OVR (+1)
- Kenyon Martin Jr.: 78 OVR (+1)
- Bruno Fernando: 75 OVR (+1)
- Garrison Mathews: 72 OVR (-1)
Read More
Indiana Pacers
- Myles Turner: 84 OVR (+1)
- Buddy Hield: 80 OVR (+1)
- Jalen Smith: 77 OVR (+1)
- Andrew Nembhard: 75 OVR (-1)
- Aaron Nesmith: 75 OVR (+3)
- Chris Duarte: 75 OVR (-1)
Los Angeles Clippers
- Kawhi Leonard: 90 OVR (-1)
- John Wall: 79 OVR (-2)
- Luke Kennard: 76 OVR (+2)
- Nicolas Batum: 75 OVR (+1)
- Robert Covington: 74 OVR (-2)
Los Angeles Lakers
- Thomas Bryant: 80 OVR (+3)
- Russell Westbrook: 80 OVR (+1)
- Dennis Schröder: 78 OVR (+3)
- Lonnie Walker IV: 77 OVR (-1)
- Wenyen Gabriel: 75 OVR (+2)
Memphis Grizzlies
- Desmond Bane: 84 OVR (-2)
- Steven Adams: 81 OVR (+1)
- Tyus Jones: 80 OVR (+1)
- Brandon Clarke: 77 OVR (+1)
- Xavier Tillman: 76 OVR (+1)
Miami Heat
- Jimmy Butler: 91 OVR (-1)
- Bam Adebayo: 88 OVR (+1)
- Tyler Herro: 85 OVR (+1)
- Kyle Lowry: 79 OVR (-1)
- Orlando Robinson: 72 OVR (+5)
Milwaukee Bucks
- Brook Lopez: 83 OVR (+1)
- Bobby Portis Jr.: 83 OVR (+1)
- Grayson Allen: 76 OVR (-2)
- Jevon Carter: 75 OVR (-1)
- Joe Ingles: 75 OVR (-1)
- A.J. Green: 70 OVR (+3)
Minnesota Timberwolves
- Rudy Gobert: 84 OVR (-1)
- Naz Reid: 78 OVR (+1)
- Kyle Anderson: 77 OVR (-1)
- Nathan Knight: 73 OVR (+2)
New Orleans Pelicans
- Trey Murphy: 79 OVR (-1)
- Naji Marshall: 77 OVR (+1)
- Jose Alvarado: 77 OVR (-2)
- Willy Hernangómez: 76 OVR (+2)
- Dyson Daniels: 74 OVR (-1)
- Devonte Graham: 74 OVR (-2)
New York Knicks
- Julius Randle: 87 OVR (+2)
- Jalen Brunson: 86 OVR (+1)
- Mitchell Robinson: 82 OVR (+1)
- Quentin Grimes: 76 OVR (+3)
- Derrick Rose: 76 OVR (-2)
- Jericho Sims: 75 OVR (+1)
Oklahoma City Thunder
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 92 OVR (+1)
- Josh Giddey: 83 OVR (+1)
- Jalen Williams: 76 OVR (+1)
- Kenrich Williams: 76 OVR (+1)
- Mike Muscala: 76 OVR (+1)
- Isaiah Joe: 76 OVR (+3)
- Eugene Omoruyi: 73 OVR (+2)
Orlando Magic
- Franz Wagner: 84 OVR (+1)
- Markelle Fultz: 80 OVR (+2)
- Mohamed Bamba: 78 OVR (+1)
- Moritz Wagner: 78 OVR (+1)
Philadelphia 76ers
- James Harden: 90 OVR (+1)
- Shake Milton: 78 OVR (-1)
- Georges Niang: 76 OVR (-1)
Phoenix Suns
- Chris Paul: 86 OVR (-1)
- Deandre Ayton: 84 OVR (-1)
- Landry Shamet: 75 OVR (+2)
- Damion Lee: 75 OVR (-1)
- Josh Okogie: 75 OVR (+1)
- Duane Washington Jr.: 74 OVR (+2)
Portland Trail Blazers
- Anfernee Simons: 83 OVR (-1)
San Antonio Spurs
- Tre Jones: 79 OVR (+1)
- Zach Collins: 77 OVR (+1)
- Josh Richardson: 76 OVR (+1)
- Stanley Johnson: 74 OVR (+2)
- Malaki Branham: 73 OVR (+1)
- Jeremy Sochan: 73 OVR (+1)
Sacramento Kings
- Domantas Sabonis: 88 OVR (+1)
- Terence Davis: 76 OVR (-2)
- Trey Lyles: 75 OVR (+1)
- Richaun Holmes: 75 OVR (+1)
Toronto Raptors
- Pascal Siakam: 88 OVR (-1)
- Fred VanVleet: 83 OVR (-1)
- Gary Trent Jr.: 81 OVR (+2)
- Malachi Flynn: 73 OVR (-1)
Utah Jazz
- Lauri Markkanen: 86 OVR (+1)
- Jordan Clarkson: 81 OVR (+1)
- Mike Conley: 79 OVR (-2)
- Kelly Olynyk: 78 OVR (-1)
- Malik Beasley: 77 OVR (-1)
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 75 OVR (+1)
- Rudy Gay: 74 OVR (-1)
Washington Wizards
- Kristaps Porziņģis: 86 OVR (-1)
- Rui Hachimura: 79 OVR (+3)
- Daniel Gafford: 78 OVR (+1)
- Corey Kispert: 74 OVR (-1)
- Johnny Davis: 72 OVR (-2)
NBA 2K23 Season 4 is coming up with a wave of new content, you can check the exact start times in the linked article.