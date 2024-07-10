NBA 2K25 cover: Jayson Tatum, A´ja Wilson, and Vince Carter revealed
2K Games has unveiled the NBA 2K25 cover, which will be graced not by just one, but two stars of the sport for the first time in the series’ history: Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics will be featured on the NBA 2K25 All-Star Edition alongside A´ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces.
Separately, Wilson will be the face of the GameStop-exclusive physical NBA 2K25 WNBA Edition available in the US and Canada only, while Tatum will be on the NBA 2K25 Standard Edition.
In addition to the three above versions, there will also be a NBA 2K25 Hall of Fame Edition with Vince Carter on the cover.
“It’s an honor to be named a cover athlete for NBA 2K25,” commented Jayson Tatum. “I’ve been playing NBA 2K since I was a kid and it’s been a dream to one day be on the cover. Even after coming off an NBA Championship, it’s humbling to see this come to life.”
A’ja Wilson said: “Being featured on the NBA 2K25 cover is a big moment for me and a testament to the ever-growing fandom of the WNBA. Seeing more and more WNBA athletes scanned into NBA 2K25 to best capture the style and confidence of the league has been empowering, and I can't wait for fans to experience it in-game.”
“Between the honors NBA 2K and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame have bestowed upon me, this year is an unforgettable one, making me pause with gratitude at my career,” stated Vince Carter. “Being named a cover athlete would have always been a special moment for me, but it is a particular honor to be on the cover of the NBA 2K25 Hall of Fame Edition.”
“In a year that showcases competition at the highest level – and in a play style that is uniquely one’s own – we’re thrilled to share Jayson, A’ja and Vince as the NBA 2K25 cover athletes” said Greg Thomas, president at developer Visual Concepts. “The development team has delivered another innovative experience for basketball lovers, setting up NBA 2K25 to be the next icon in this long-standing dynasty.”
The Standard, All-Star, and WNBA Editions of NBA 2K25 will be released on September 6, 2024, for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch. However, only the versions available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC will benefit from the enhanced features provided by 2K’s ProPlay technology.
The Hall of Fame Edition will be out two days after the others, launching on September 8, 2024.
Make sure to check the NBA 2K25 editions and pre-order bonuses before making a purchasing decision.