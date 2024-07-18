Video Games

Neverness to Everness confirmed for PS5, will get multiplayer modes

Hotta Studio follows up on NTE’s reveal

Marco Wutz

Hotta Studio

Tower of Fantasy developer Hotta Studio caused quite a stir with its recent reveal of Neverness to Everness (NTE for short), which essentially combines Genshin Impact, GTA, and Ghostwire Tokyo. As is so often the case with games of this genre coming from China, Sony is already in the thick of things right from the start and confirmed that NTE will come to PS5, which is really becoming the go-to platform for console gamers who want to enjoy gacha titles on their TV.

Aside from PS5 officially joining PC, iOS, and Android as a platform the game will be available on, there’s some additional news to be had about the freshly revealed title. Hotta Studio posted short Q&A sections on social media to address the initial community reactions to NTE’s trailer and gameplay footage, in which it revealed some more details about its open-world RPG.

One of the biggest reveals is that Neverness to Everness will feature multiplayer components – though likely not directly at launch: “We can reveal a little bit,” one developer comment said. “Both the vehicle and housing systems will have online multiplayer modes in future versions, and related UGC (User Generated Content) gameplay is already in the planning stages.”

We can assume that a racing mode and visiting other players’ apartments are probably on the menu, then.

Another important reveal – at least for those who have little time on their hands – is that it will be possible to skip the story and get directly to combat and open-world exploration. 

Neverness to Everness screenshot of a car driving on a rainy road.
Races between players are on the menu in NTE. / Hotta Studio

Hotta explained that the “tone of our story is humorous, light-hearted, and whimsical” and defined it as a “light-hearted comedy.”

All other sections of the Q&A pretty much boil down to the developers promising to polish, adjust, and improve the addressed points before the game comes out – which is totally fair, after all they showed off a work-in-progress build.

As already teased in the initial footage, Hotta Studio plans on revealing more news about NTE in September 2024. The developer framed its reiteration of that time window in the Q&A under the topic “Test Schedule” – which could mean that Hotta will announce a first closed beta this year.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

