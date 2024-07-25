Video Games

Neverness to Everness will let you run your own shop and buy luxury mansions

Hotta Studio provides some more insight on its upcoming game

Marco Wutz

Hotta Studio

Hotta Studio’s developers have revealed more details about Neverness to Everness, their next open-world RPG coming to PC, PS5, iOS, and Android. Apparently, we can add another game influencing the title to the list already containing Genshin Impact and GTA – The Sims.

According to the developers, players will be able to run their own store in the city of Hethereau, which will include managing inventory, setting prices, and even conducting promotions to earn money. Those who don’t want the responsibility of opening their own business can become a part-timer in any other shop around town to get some pocket money.

Players can spend their income in the many stores and restaurants around the city or aim a little higher by purchasing real estate. Aside from the already revealed city apartments, users can get their hands on luxury mansions and seaside suites.

It also sounds like all of the game’s playable characters will have a place to stay in the city, which players will be able to visit.

Getting around the city quickly will require a vehicle. The developers said that cars, motorcycles, “and other vehicles” will be available to buy. All of them will behave a little differently on the road, even accounting for different road surfaces and weather conditions. Modifying cars isn’t just for show either: Aside from superficial cosmetic changes, players can tune the characteristics of their vehicles, such as handling, acceleration, and braking.

Neverness to Everness screenshot of a car driving on a rainy road.
Vehicle gameplay seems to be a core part of the NTE package. / Hotta Studio

NPCs in the city will obey traffic laws and react to accidents, such as trying to dodge wrecks or people on the road.

Previously, the developers confirmed that Neverness to Everness will get multiplayer modes and have a skip function for story content. More information on NTE is expected later this year – a lot is riding on the game for Hotta, since its parent company Perfect World is in financial trouble.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News