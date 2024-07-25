Neverness to Everness will let you run your own shop and buy luxury mansions
Hotta Studio’s developers have revealed more details about Neverness to Everness, their next open-world RPG coming to PC, PS5, iOS, and Android. Apparently, we can add another game influencing the title to the list already containing Genshin Impact and GTA – The Sims.
According to the developers, players will be able to run their own store in the city of Hethereau, which will include managing inventory, setting prices, and even conducting promotions to earn money. Those who don’t want the responsibility of opening their own business can become a part-timer in any other shop around town to get some pocket money.
Players can spend their income in the many stores and restaurants around the city or aim a little higher by purchasing real estate. Aside from the already revealed city apartments, users can get their hands on luxury mansions and seaside suites.
It also sounds like all of the game’s playable characters will have a place to stay in the city, which players will be able to visit.
Getting around the city quickly will require a vehicle. The developers said that cars, motorcycles, “and other vehicles” will be available to buy. All of them will behave a little differently on the road, even accounting for different road surfaces and weather conditions. Modifying cars isn’t just for show either: Aside from superficial cosmetic changes, players can tune the characteristics of their vehicles, such as handling, acceleration, and braking.
NPCs in the city will obey traffic laws and react to accidents, such as trying to dodge wrecks or people on the road.
Previously, the developers confirmed that Neverness to Everness will get multiplayer modes and have a skip function for story content. More information on NTE is expected later this year – a lot is riding on the game for Hotta, since its parent company Perfect World is in financial trouble.