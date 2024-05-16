Activision is opening a new studio to create narrative-driven games
Activision is opening a new studio in Warsaw, Poland, to develop narrative-driven video games, the Call of Duty maker announced in a press release. The new studio is called Elsewhere, and no, they aren’t making narrative-driven Call of Duty games.
Elsewhere’s first project involves a new franchise, though Activision didn’t give any further details about what it might be.
“Built from the ground up, Elsewhere Entertainment is a premier and standalone studio dedicated to establishing an environment that inspires bold and diverse ideas,” Activision said in its press release. “The team’s underlying mission encourages everyone to explore and collaborate creatively to craft a franchise with an enduring legacy that resonates far beyond games.”
“The talented team at Elsewhere Entertainment consists of a collection of storytelling experts whose credits include The Last of Us, Uncharted, The Witcher, Cyberpunk, Destiny, Tom Clancy’s The Division, and Far Cry.”
The studio’s aim seems to align with Microsoft’s goal to create smaller games for Xbox that attract critical praise and can win awards. There’s a bit of irony there, as the news comes just a few months after Activision Blizzard announced it canceled its Odyssey survival game and a week after Xbox announced its decision to close Tango Gameworks and Arkane Austin. Whether any workers affected by these layoffs joined Elsewhere is unclear.