NieR franchise creators are working on a new game that might be NieR 3
NieR Automata director Yoko Taro is working with other Nier producers to create a new game, as revealed in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu. NieR series producer Yosuke Saito teased a new NieR project in a conversation with former Capcom producer Hiroyuki Kobayashi (spotted by Gematsu).
It has been over seven years since NieR Automata launched to rave reviews, with a remaster of the first Nier releasing in 2021. Since then, series director Yoko Taro has not directed a major triple-A game, unless you count an expansion for Final Fantasy 14. That seems to be changing soon, as Saito seems to be working on a new game with Taro and series composer Keiichi Okabe.
“I’ve been talking about wanting to do something with Yoko and Okabe for some time now," said Saito. "I’ll have something a bit more put-together to say in the not-too-distant future, so please stay tuned. It might be NieR, it might not be NieR. [Laughs] That’s about all I can say for now."
That's not the only project Saito is involved with, as the producer also talked about another idea that may not be far from reality.
“I’m doing various things with the idea of creating something that does not yet exist,” Saito said. “I can’t devote my time to that fully, so most of it has been left to the staff, but it’s turning into something quite interesting. I’m looking forward to the day we can announce it.”
The last new NieR release was NieR Reincarnation, a mobile game that was a follow-up to the first game. Since then, we've had no updates on the future of NieR or Drakengard, the series it spun off from. However, if recent reviews for Stellar Blade, a game heavily inspired by NieR, are anything to go by, it looks like fans are ready to play a new game set in the same universe from Yoko Taro.