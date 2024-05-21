Video Games

Nintendo acquires Shiver Entertainment from Embracer Group

US-based studio specializes in Switch ports

Nintendo has announced that it acquired Miami-based studio Shiver Entertainment from its previous owner, Embracer Group. Shiver specializes in video game ports with recent titles including Hogwarts Legacy, Mortal Kombat 11, and Mortal Kombat 1 for Nintendo Switch.

According to the official notice posted by the Japanese company, Nintendo purchased 100% of Shiver Entertainment from Embracer, making it a wholly owned subsidiary. 

“By welcoming Shiver’s experienced and accomplished development team, Nintendo aims to secure high-level resources for porting and developing software titles. Going forward, even after it becomes a part of the Nintendo group, Shiver’s focus will remain the same, continuing commissions that port and develop software for multiple platforms including Nintendo Switch,” the official announcement stated.

Monetary details about the deal have not been disclosed, though Nintendo noted that the deal “will have only a minor effect on Nintendo’s results for this fiscal year.” In other words: It was a drop in the bucket for the Japanese juggernaut.

Shiver was previously part of Saber Interactive and went over into Embracer’s direct custody late last year, so it didn’t change hands during the divorce between Saber and Embracer earlier this year. As Nintendo looks towards the future and its upcoming successor to the Switch, it may aim to have additional capacities to assist third-party developers in bringing over their games to the new console. With the next Nintendo console very likely being less powerful than the current gen of Microsoft and Sony consoles, expertise such as Shiver’s could come in very handy – after all, its port of Hogwarts Legacy was considered to be a small miracle due to the Switch’s limitations.

