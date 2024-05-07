Nintendo Switch successor will be revealed before April 2025
Today marked the release of Nintendo’s end-of-year financials release, with the company revealing a host of sales information for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2024. The data itself was largely unsurprising, and didn’t contain any information about a Switch 2. Instead, that came via a tweet.
Nintendo’s investor relations Twitter account revealed that the company will officially reveal a successor console to the Switch during this fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2025. That gives us roughly 10 months sitting on the edge of our seats, waiting for something to happen.
The tweet came from Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa, and also confirmed the existence of a June Nintendo Direct — expected, but it’s surprising to see its first mention here.
“This is Furukawa, President of Nintendo,” the tweet reads. “We will make an announcement about the successor to Nintendo Switch within this fiscal year. It will have been over nine years since we announced the existence of Nintendo Switch back in March 2015. We will be holding a Nintendo Direct this June regarding the Nintendo Switch software lineup for the latter half of 2024, but please be aware that there will be no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor during that presentation.”
As mentioned by Furukawa, the June Direct will feature information on games releasing in the second half of 2024, which is looking pretty barren so far. The only dated titles are a remake of Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door, and Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, both of which will be released before the end of June.
The only other title with a release window is Pokémon Legends: Z-A, which was announced in a Pokémon Presents back in February. Nintendo also lists Metroid Prime 4 as a title coming in the future, but the title has no date, and has been listed as TBA for years at this stage.
The Nintendo Switch 2 is rumored to be launching in March 2025, with reports indicating that the late release date is due to Nintendo wanting to build up stock ahead of release.