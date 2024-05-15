Nintendo Switch Online adds Super Mario Land and more Game Boy games
Nintendo is celebrating the Game Boy’s 35th anniversary by adding three games from its library to Nintendo Switch Online. The service has added Super Mario Land, Baseball, and Alleyway for subscribers.
All three games will be available in the basic tier of NSO, so you don't need to upgrade to NSO+ Expansion Pass. It's quite surprising that it took this long to add Super Mario Land, one of Game Boy's seminal games, to be added to the service, but it's here.
Super Mario Land was the franchise's first game for a mainstream handheld and the tradition has continued to this day with the recent Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Super Mario Odyssey. Other Mario games for the Game Boy like Mario Golf, Dr. Mario, and Super Mario Land 2 are already available on NSO.
Alleyway released in the same year as Super Mario Land, and it also features the famous plumber. We won't sugarcoat it, it's essentially a clone of Atari's Breakout. The last game on the list is Baseball, also released in 1989. As the name suggests, it's Baseball, but portable. Long live the American sport. It's no MLB The Sport, but it'll do.
Nintendo Switch Online is a subscription service starting at $19.99/year and $49.9/year for the Expansion pack. The company will reveal more about its upcoming lineup of Switch games in a Nintendo Direct showcase in June, followed by a formal Switch 2 announcement later.