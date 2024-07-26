Runway AI model scraped thousands of Nintendo Youtube videos
Runway AI, a video generation tool, reportedly scraped thousands of Nintendo YouTube videos without permission to train the model and improve its animation. The news comes from a 404 Media report, after staff obtained a copy of the spreadsheet cataloguing Runway training material and tested the model to confirm that the videos – or some of them, as the list contains tens of thousands of entries – were used in training Runway.
Runway launched its initial version in June 2024, after receiving $141 million in funding from sources including Google and Nvidia, the latter of whom is deep in its own efforts to use generative AI in creating fully animated video games - and creepy NPCs - among other things.
YouTuber John Cartwright first pointed out Nintendo’s presence in the list. It includes 6,100 videos from Nintendo of America's YouTube channel, in addition to a few thousand from most of the company's regional accounts - 2,600 from Nintendo UK, for example, and 3,100 from Nintendo JP.
Runway also took 21,000 videos from PlayStation's YouTube channel to train its model on different animation styles and scraped material from a fan-run Xbox site that hosts clips from Xbox games. That’s in addition to scraping videos from major publications, such as The New Yorker, movie studios including Pixar, videos from content creators, and even demo reels from amateur filmmakers.
Whether what Runway did counts as illegal is a grey area. Using copyrighted material without permission is, in most instances, not a good thing to do, especially if its use benefits you monetarily in any way. However, the US legal system has yet to offer definitive rulings on what counts as fair use of copyrighted material in regards to training AI models, and some of the debate hinges on whether the material AI models produce bears too much resemblance to the existing, copyrighted works used to make it.
Runway classed the videos scraped from Nintendo’s channels under “animation,” “Mario,” and “Princess.” One of those isn’t likely to result in original creations.