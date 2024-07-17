Video Games

No Man’s Sky is getting a lot prettier with Update 5.0

You can also get a mech now

Marco Wutz

Hello Games

Hello Games once again sends its regards with an immense No Man’s Sky patch that adds tons of stuff to the survival crafting game for free – and Update 5.0 is a massive undertaking even by this title’s standards. The developers opted for a pretty big shake-up of the procedural generation system that is at No Man’s Sky’s heart, which results in there being a ton more eye candy.

Planets can now contain floating sky islands making them look like Pandora, desert, burnt, and arctic worlds have a lot more flora and fauna now instead of being boring and empty rocks, and there are plant-based creatures now to mix things up. Also, more variants of giant beetles, because why not?

This comes alongside some major technical adjustments that improve the way clouds, water, wind, and shadows in the game look. Most atmospheric variety effects – things like snowfall, flakes of ash, and rain – have been visually enhanced, too.

In terms of content, players can look forward to getting their hands on a new insect armor set, embarking on an extermination expedition, building solar sail-powered ships – those are cool – and taking a seat inside a combat mech that can be equipped with a flamethrower. Pro tip: All those visual improvements make burning stuff down even more fun.

It looks like you’ll definitely need that mech, because the bugs have apparently made it out of the Helldivers 2 galaxy and crossed over into No Man’s Sky – Update 5.0 brought some nasty insect queens and space worms into the game.

There are also brand-new building parts, aquatic bases, and, oh, living buildings that roam planets as sentient constructs. You can also modify your ships with aquatic landing jets to touch down directly on water – that’s going to make oceanic exploration a lot easier. A new planet type – Noxious Worlds – has been added to the game as well. They look slimy and yucky, as you’d expect.

There’s a whole new galaxy to explore out there now and thanks to a quality-of-life improvement you can even rename all of your discoveries at any time to really make it your own. Find the full details on the official website – if I were to type it all out here, you’re going to colonize the Moon by the time I’m done.


