Norland, the game fusing RimWorld with Crusader Kings 3, has a release date
Fancy some RimWorld with a touch of Crusader Kings 3? You won’t have to wait for very long to get your hands on a game fusing the two concepts: Norland will launch into Early Access for PC on May 16, 2024, developer Long Jaunt and publisher Hooded Horse have revealed at the Triple-i Initiative Showcase.
Sitting on over 350,000 Wishlists on Steam, the game’s concept captured the imaginations of many users – and it’s easy to see why. On the surface, Norland looks like your typical top-down colony-builder: You have a few characters under your control, construct buildings to establish resource chains, and grow your little settlement, braving any dangers that may come your way.
However, Norland mixes things up: You only control a minority of characters in your town – its ruling family. Though you manage the settlement’s day-to-day affairs by giving orders, the work falls to your subjects. Naturally, you must do your utmost to keep these loyal to yourself, lest a revolt breaks out. Your territory isn’t the only one around either – others fiefs surround yours.
That’s where the Crusader Kings 3 elements come in: You can visit other lords to hunt or dine together, establishing friendly relations that can blossom into trade agreements or alliances – bandits aren’t the only threat out there. Other lords may lay claim to your fief, trying to take it by the force of arms. Hiring mercenaries and raising your local militia, leading them into battle in person, is another job for the noble family.
Norland is definitely an interesting mix. It may not allow the same degree of freedom when it comes to building up your settlement as RimWorld or Dwarf Fortress offer it, but the political elements spice things up and give the game a unique twist.
You can check out gameplay footage in the title’s new release date trailer.