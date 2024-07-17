Video Games

Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap is coming to PC and Xbox Series X|S in 2025

Another distinct take on the series

Marco Wutz

Robot Entertainment

Robot Entertainment announced the next entry into its Orcs Must Die! series: Deathtrap will be released for PC and Xbox Series X|S in early 2025. It’s a third-person horde shooter that can be played solo or in co-op mode with teams of up to four players.

Users dive into battle as one of six unique hero characters, which all come with their own sets of abilities, weapons, and traps to stop the orcs. Tailored to different playstyles, they can operate alone or cooperate effectively with others in ranged as well as melee combat.

Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap adapts itself to whichever way you play, so the level of challenge is always going to be appropriate for solo players and teams of all sizes alike.

At its core, of course, the game is all about smashing wave after wave of orcs and other foes. Things are being kept fresh by random buffs and debuffs affecting your characters, weapons, traps, stats, and the maps themselves. Even the weather and time of day will influence what tactical options you may have.

As you push ever deeper into the never-ending tide of orcs, you should take short breaks and return to your castle to get some equipment upgrades and level up your character – for every army of orcs is led by a mighty general, whom you must overcome in a tough boss battle.

“We are thrilled to unveil the latest installment in the Orcs Must Die! franchise,” commented Patrick Hudson, co-founder and CEO of Robot Entertainment. 

He added: “Our goal has always been to push the boundaries of fun and creativity. With Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap, we embraced the challenge of innovating within a thirteen-year-old franchise by listening closely to our fans and their requests. We've stayed true to the classic chaotic action and light-hearted tone, while introducing four-player co-op, new and versatile heroes with deeply unique abilities, expanded level variety, and new rogue-lite progression choices. This game is all about delivering the most exhilarating orc-slaying experience yet.”

To celebrate the reveal, the entire Orcs Must Die! franchise is getting big discounts over on Steam.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News