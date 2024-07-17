Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap is coming to PC and Xbox Series X|S in 2025
Robot Entertainment announced the next entry into its Orcs Must Die! series: Deathtrap will be released for PC and Xbox Series X|S in early 2025. It’s a third-person horde shooter that can be played solo or in co-op mode with teams of up to four players.
Users dive into battle as one of six unique hero characters, which all come with their own sets of abilities, weapons, and traps to stop the orcs. Tailored to different playstyles, they can operate alone or cooperate effectively with others in ranged as well as melee combat.
Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap adapts itself to whichever way you play, so the level of challenge is always going to be appropriate for solo players and teams of all sizes alike.
At its core, of course, the game is all about smashing wave after wave of orcs and other foes. Things are being kept fresh by random buffs and debuffs affecting your characters, weapons, traps, stats, and the maps themselves. Even the weather and time of day will influence what tactical options you may have.
As you push ever deeper into the never-ending tide of orcs, you should take short breaks and return to your castle to get some equipment upgrades and level up your character – for every army of orcs is led by a mighty general, whom you must overcome in a tough boss battle.
“We are thrilled to unveil the latest installment in the Orcs Must Die! franchise,” commented Patrick Hudson, co-founder and CEO of Robot Entertainment.
He added: “Our goal has always been to push the boundaries of fun and creativity. With Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap, we embraced the challenge of innovating within a thirteen-year-old franchise by listening closely to our fans and their requests. We've stayed true to the classic chaotic action and light-hearted tone, while introducing four-player co-op, new and versatile heroes with deeply unique abilities, expanded level variety, and new rogue-lite progression choices. This game is all about delivering the most exhilarating orc-slaying experience yet.”
To celebrate the reveal, the entire Orcs Must Die! franchise is getting big discounts over on Steam.