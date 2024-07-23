Blizzard launches first Overwatch 2 Mythic weapon skin
Blizzard added the first Overwatch 2 Mythic weapon skin to the multiplayer game’s store, and some of the cosmetic’s designers spoke a bit about bringing the creation to life. The skin is called Bound Demon Reinhardt, and as you can probably guess, it and its flashy animations are exclusively for Reinhardt.
A handful of the skin’s designers briefly commented in a press release on the process of making a new weapon for a fan-favorite character, including the challenges of making the overall feel just right.
“Our initial thought was to have the theme be magma, but once I started concepting, I decided to add a creature to make the weapon fiery and alive,” concept artist Angela Song said. “Eventually we landed on Bound Demon, a cursed axe that glows with hellfire.”
Song said they also decided to make the hammer more reactive as you rack up eliminations, so consider that – and the eruption effect when Reinhardt lands a finishing blow – incentive to be an aggressive tank.
Senior hard surface artist Ryan Savas said they worked to make sure the hammer looked just as imposing and impressive for opponents as it does for the person playing Reinhardt. That includes the special flourish animation they added when Reinhardt reloads. He’ll toss the hammer and flip it around in a carefree, jovial manner that Song hopes players will spam as much as possible.
You can get the Bound Demon hammer with Mythic Prisms, thanks to Overwatch 2’s overhaul to the Mythic system, though you’ll need to progress pretty far in the battle pass to get enough.
The skin’s debut comes just a few hours after an investigative report from Wired that said Activision-Blizzard began experimenting with generative AI as early as spring 2023 and started using it to generate concepts and other art in their games. GLHF reached out to Blizzard to see whether generative AI played a role in Reinhardt’s Mythic weapon skin, but did not hear back before publication.