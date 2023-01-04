Skip to main content

Overwatch 2's Battle for Olympus reworks seven heroes

Prepare for a free-for-all deathmatch between the gods
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
Overwatch character Widowmaker in a Medusa outfit.

Widowmaker poses as Medusa during Battle for Olympus.

Running from January 5 to 19, 2023 in Overwatch 2, the time-limited event Battle for Olympus reimagines seven popular characters from the hero-based first-person shooter as gods and heroes from the world of ancient Greek myth. These reworked characters will battle for ultimate supremacy in a new free-for-all deathmatch mode.

Blizzard Entertainment will track all the stats from the event on a global leaderboard, where players can track how things are going for the divine champions. Whichever hero comes out on top at the end of the event in terms of eliminations will be honored with a statue on the map Ilios, which is set in modern Greece.

A new trailer for the event finally revealed which roles the seven champions will take on and gave us a glimpse into their abilities:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

  • Junker Queen as Zeus – voice of command and lightning strikes.
  • Roadhog as Polyphemus – increase in size and throwing rocks.
  • Pharah as Hades – able to move and heal during her barrage.
  • Lucio as Hermes – stuns enemies when pushing them against walls.
  • Ramattra as Poseidon – vortex lifts up enemies.
  • Widowmaker as Medusa – turns people into stone when targeting them during her ultimate.
  • Reinhardt as Minotaur – improved ultimate with a charge bonus.

Naturally, players will be able to unlock several skins in the Olympic theme over the course of the event and Season 2. Just beware of talking animals or sphinxes during the event – that usually doesn't end well in the myths.

Overwatch character Widowmaker in a Medusa outfit.
News

Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus reworks seven heroes

By Marco Wutz
A woman with dark blue hair pulls a sword out of her body.
News

Genshin Impact’s Raiden Shogun continues to print money

By Marco Wutz
Xbox logo on a field of stars in the background.
News

Redfall and Starfield target releases in the first half of 2023

By Marco Wutz
Fortnite Slap Juice factory
Guides

Take your Slap Juice for this week's Fortnite challenges

By Ryan Woodrow
A bald man in a dark suit stands in the twilight.
News

Hitman 3 turns into World of Assassination

By Marco Wutz
ghost-of-tsushima-ninja-games
Guides

The best ninja games to play in 2023

By Kirk McKeand and Marco Wutz
Minecraft Vault Hunters factory vault room
Guides

Minecraft becomes an entirely new game when you install these mods

By Ryan Woodrow
Ken Block in his rally car.
News

Forza and Gran Turismo devs mourn the passing of Ken Block

By Marco Wutz