Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus reworks seven heroes

Widowmaker poses as Medusa during Battle for Olympus. Blizzard Entertainment

Running from January 5 to 19, 2023 in Overwatch 2, the time-limited event Battle for Olympus reimagines seven popular characters from the hero-based first-person shooter as gods and heroes from the world of ancient Greek myth. These reworked characters will battle for ultimate supremacy in a new free-for-all deathmatch mode.

Blizzard Entertainment will track all the stats from the event on a global leaderboard, where players can track how things are going for the divine champions. Whichever hero comes out on top at the end of the event in terms of eliminations will be honored with a statue on the map Ilios, which is set in modern Greece.

A new trailer for the event finally revealed which roles the seven champions will take on and gave us a glimpse into their abilities:

Junker Queen as Zeus – voice of command and lightning strikes.

as Zeus – voice of command and lightning strikes. Roadhog as Polyphemus – increase in size and throwing rocks.

as Polyphemus – increase in size and throwing rocks. Pharah as Hades – able to move and heal during her barrage.

as Hades – able to move and heal during her barrage. Lucio as Hermes – stuns enemies when pushing them against walls.

as Hermes – stuns enemies when pushing them against walls. Ramattra as Poseidon – vortex lifts up enemies.

as Poseidon – vortex lifts up enemies. Widowmaker as Medusa – turns people into stone when targeting them during her ultimate.

as Medusa – turns people into stone when targeting them during her ultimate. Reinhardt as Minotaur – improved ultimate with a charge bonus.

Naturally, players will be able to unlock several skins in the Olympic theme over the course of the event and Season 2. Just beware of talking animals or sphinxes during the event – that usually doesn't end well in the myths.