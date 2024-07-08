Palworld fans can vote on the game's future right now
It’s common for big survival crafting games to only have one map available – unless they use procedural generation – but the Palworld developers are thinking of taking a different approach by adding extra maps to the game, and they’re asking the community what they think.
On the official Palworld Discord server, the team has put out a poll asking fans whether they would prefer it if Palworld got brand new maps in future updates or if they want the current map to keep getting new expansions instead. The recent Palworld Sakurajima update proved that plenty of players will jump back in when the existing map gets a new island, especially as it dramatically expanded the number of available Pals.
The reference the team gave for how new maps might work is similar to ARK: Survival Evolved’s community-made maps. This implies that rather than creating lots of distinct maps, the team at Pocketpair would instead create a map editor that anyone can use to create their own maps for the community, perhaps with the very best getting officially endorsed.
The community isn’t too keen on the idea though. Two hours after the poll went live, just over ten thousand votes have been cast, with 68% of players saying they’d prefer the current Palapagos Islands map get regular expansions. The poll is open for two days though, so there’s plenty of time to try and swing the vote the other way if you disagree.