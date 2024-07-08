Video Games

Palworld fans can vote on the game's future right now

The Palworld team is currently running a community poll on the future of the game's maps

Ryan Woodrow

Palworld
Palworld / Pocketpair

It’s common for big survival crafting games to only have one map available – unless they use procedural generation – but the Palworld developers are thinking of taking a different approach by adding extra maps to the game, and they’re asking the community what they think.

On the official Palworld Discord server, the team has put out a poll asking fans whether they would prefer it if Palworld got brand new maps in future updates or if they want the current map to keep getting new expansions instead. The recent Palworld Sakurajima update proved that plenty of players will jump back in when the existing map gets a new island, especially as it dramatically expanded the number of available Pals.

Palworld Jetragon
Jetragon / Pocketpair

The reference the team gave for how new maps might work is similar to ARK: Survival Evolved’s community-made maps. This implies that rather than creating lots of distinct maps, the team at Pocketpair would instead create a map editor that anyone can use to create their own maps for the community, perhaps with the very best getting officially endorsed.

The community isn’t too keen on the idea though. Two hours after the poll went live, just over ten thousand votes have been cast, with 68% of players saying they’d prefer the current Palapagos Islands map get regular expansions. The poll is open for two days though, so there’s plenty of time to try and swing the vote the other way if you disagree.

Published
Ryan Woodrow

RYAN WOODROW

Ryan Woodrow is Guides Editor for GLHF based in London, England. He has a particular love for JRPGs and the stories they tell. His all-time favorite JRPGs are the Xenoblade Chronicles games because of the highly emotive and philosophy-driven stories that hold great meaning. Other JRPGs he loves in the genre are Persona 5 Royal, Octopath Traveler, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Nier Automata, and Pokémon. He also regularly dives deep into the indie scene trying to find hidden gems and innovative ideas. Some of his favorite indie games include FTL: Faster Than Light, Thomas Was Alone, Moonlighter, Phantom Abyss, and Towerfall Ascension. More of his favorite games are Minecraft, Super Mario Odyssey, Stardew Valley, Skyrim, and XCOM 2. He has a first-class degree in Games Studies from Staffordshire University and has written for several sites such as USA Today's ForTheWin, Game Rant, The Sun, and KeenGamer. Email: ryan.woodrow@glhf.gg

Home/News