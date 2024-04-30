Palworld will add four new pals in coming update
Pocketpair revealed that an upcoming Palworld update will add four brand-new plans to the title, teasing the additions in a new trailer.
There is a frog-like creature practicing kendo with a wooden stick, a large bird with some vaguely Japanese-looking clothing, a definitely Japanese-looking fox-like monk, and, well, a dorky dragon wearing a mushroom hat.
However, the pals aren’t the only new content being teased in that video – the weapons used to fight them in the footage seem to be fresh additions to the arsenal as well. It looks like players won’t need to use a pal as a flamethrower anymore and can instead construct one. The other new weapon appears to be a rail gun or something equally futuristic.
Pocketpair already unleashed one new pal into the game earlier this year connected to its raid feature.
Updates have been coming somewhat slow for Palworld, leading to a stark drop in active players – which doesn’t change the fact that the game remains one of the greatest successes of 2024. It might well have been that extraordinary launch that set the Palworld roadmap back for a bit, as it resulted in Pocketpair having to sort out all kinds of issues connected to that first.
Despite the game’s success, the company is not planning to expand its team in any meaningful way to speed up the production of patches.
However, with the biggest launch issues corrected and the team focused on content production, this first morsel of new pals and weapons will hopefully just be the start of a much more steady pipeline of fresh content for players.