Persona 3 Reload is getting a Persona 5 challenge battle
Persona 3 Reload is getting its big The Answer DLC expansion next month, and at Gamescom 2024, it’s been revealed that it’s getting a few things not originally featured in the old version of the post-game episode. That’s right, everyone’s favorite Persona character is coming back: Joker.
Yup, Joker from Persona 5 (and Persona 5 Royal, Persona 5 Strikers, and Persona 5 Tactica) will be making an appearance in Persona 3 Reload – Episode Aigis: The Answer. Joker will be a challenge battle in the new episode, which is something we’ve seen in the past, as in Persona 5 Royal where players could challenge the protagonists of Persona 3 and 4.
In case you weren’t aware, Persona 3 Reload is a ground-up remake of Persona 3, specifically based on the original version of the game. The Answer appeared a little bit later, in an enhanced version called Persona 3 FES, and added a new epilogue episode focused on Aigis, and her mysterious new “sister.” It was very good, although a little bit of a slog, something that thankfully has been improved in the remade version.
GLHF got a hands-on preview with Persona 3 Reload – Episode Aigis earlier this month, and found it to be a delightful addition to the main game. It’s a faithful remake, of course, with most of the characters, story, and gameplay being largely similar to the original version of the expansion, but it’s packed with quality of life improvements and, thankfully, multiple difficulty settings:
Those who are tempted to purchase Episode Aigis because they loved the characters and social links of the main game will end up disappointed. The Answer was and is for those who love the strategy of Persona 3’s combat and felt the joy of completing all the floors of Tartarus. There is a story for fans to discover, but getting to it will be a slog if the combat doesn’t appeal — particularly when the DLC is around 30-40 hours long. The quality of life updates introduced in Reload are a much wanted upgrade over the original, and finally opens the epilogue up for more of its passionate fanbase to enjoy.
Persona 3 Reload – Episode Aigis will be available on every platform on which Persona 3 Reload is available on September 10, 2024.