9/10 city-builder on Steam gets co-op mode in newest update
What’s more fun than relaxing while building up a bustling island settlement? That’s right – doing it alongside some friends. Envision Entertainment added a co-op mode for up to four players to Pioneers of Pagonia, its The Settlers-inspired city-builder, enabling players to team up and build a flourishing town together.
You can either start a brand-new settlement, or simply invite someone from your friendlist to join the fun of an ongoing city project. To clarify: In Pioneers of Pagonia’s co-op mode, your group will share a single town and work on it together – it’s not like in your typical strategy game, where all players have separate bases.
In this way, everyone can focus on what they like – scouting the map, optimizing transportation routes, or securing food supplies.
In addition, the developers have released an updated roadmap, showing where they want to take the journey for the remainder of 2024. In June 2024, the big mining update will arrive, enabling the production of gold and steel as well as adding the geologist unit – The Settlers fans will be happy about that one. It will also come with improvements to combat, certainly the weakest area of the game at the moment.
In Q3 2024, new enemy types will enrich the experience and gem mining as well as the jewelry resource add another facette to your industry. You can check out the full roadmap below:
Pioneers of Pagonia is an indie game made in Germany, which managed to sell 100,000 copies in its Early Access launch week late last year. Development is led by The Settlers creator Volker Wertich, making it – in essence – a spiritual successor to the mismanaged BlueByte series. An earlier content update this year added two new buildings to the game, the Fishing Hut and the Warehouse.