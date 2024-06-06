9/10 city-builder on Steam digs deeply and greedily in newest update
It’s time to strike the earth and get down into the dirt in Pioneers of Pagonia, the indie city-builder created by Envision Entertainment. Currently in Early Access, the laid-back, economy-focused game inspired by The Settlers will receive its next major content patch on June 25, 2024.
In the Mining Update, players will find additional units, resources, buildings, and enemies, which they’ll all have to consider when planning their next settlement.
Though mining is already a feature in Pioneers of Pagonia, players can only access minerals and ores on the surface at the moment. After the update, digging greedily and deeply is finally back on the menu – and with that comes a highly anticipated unit inspired by The Settlers: the Geologist.
Envision thought of something to make this old fan favorite even more special, so his voice was contributed by streamer SodaPoppin for the English version of the game. In the German version, players will hear the voice of Gronkh when clicking on the Geologist – he’s without a doubt the most recognizable and successful German gaming YouTuber, so this is quite a big get for the studio. His long experience of making Minecraft videos undoubtedly made him perfect for the job and will certainly be reflected in a few references here and there.
Thanks to the brand-new resources introduced through this update, fresh production chains can be established: Gold ore can be mined and processed, while your military can be upgraded with new weapons and armor made from steel.
Your brave soldiers will need those new tools, as a new brand of bandits can be found on the map. They expand their territory over time, exploiting all the natural resources they find and leaving behind an empty wasteland. If you want to create a flourishing island empire, you’ll need to put an end to their activities sooner rather than later.
In 2024, two additional major content patches are planned for the game: Up next is the Magic Update – you’ll never guess which aspects of the title it’ll expand – with an as-yet untitled patch scheduled for winter.