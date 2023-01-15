Skip to main content

This Pokemon player finally caught all the Scarlet and Violet Shinies

That’s a lot of sandwiches
This Pokemon player finally caught all Scarlet and Violet Shinies: An animated boy and girl sit on a large purple lizard and red lizard respectively. Both lizards have stylized tires protruding from their necks. Behind them is a large castle-shaped building

One dedicated Pokemon fan spent nearly 300 hours catching all of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Shiny Pokemon (thanks, TheGamer). That’s nearly 400 Pokemon, and the feat is more impressive when you consider how low the chances are of encountering even one Shiny Pokemon.

Reddit user JohnnyTsunami posted their milestone with a picture for proof, though they didn’t say how many Shiny Sandwiches they used or if the process involved the so-called “Masuda method,” a Pokemon breeding technique that raises the chance of hatching a Shiny Pokemon.

Since Game Freak first introduced Shiny Pokemon in Pokemon Gold and Silver, your chances of finding a Shiny Pokmeon have always been exceptionally low. The number settled to roughly 1 in 4,000 in recent Pokemon generations, but there are ways to raise the odds. 

Players who complete the regional Pokedex get a Shiny Charm that doubles the chance of finding a Shiny Pokemon, and the chance rises even higher if you breed a Pokemon obtained in a trade with someone from another country.

Scarlet and Violet added another Shiny hunting method in the games’ new sandwich system, with one recipe that boosts your odds of finding one of the rare critters. The odds are still comparatively low, though, so it’s no wonder JohnnyTsunami spent 285 hours on the task.

If you've held off on the latest Pokemon games after reports of their many bugs, you might not have long to wait for an improved version. The Pokemon Company recently announced a new Scarlet and Violet update planned for release in February 2023.

