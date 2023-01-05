Larvitar Community Day Classic announced in Pokémon Go

Everything you need to know about the event

Larvitar returns in 2023's first Community Day Classic. Niantic

The first Community Day Classic of 2023 in Pokémon Go is a big one: Larvitar takes to the stage on January 21, 2023, between 2pm and 5pm local time. The Rock Skin Pokémon has long been a fan favorite due to its final evolutionary stage, Tyranitar. Players are quite excited for this event, and here’s why.

January 2023 Community Day Classic in Pokémon Go

A Community Day raises the spawn rate of its main star greatly, making sure that you’ll find plenty of wild specimens when playing during the event. Crucially, it also boosts the rate at which Shiny variations of the Pokémon appear, making the Community Day the ideal hunting ground for everyone desiring one of those rare versions.

Larvitar is available as a Shiny, so Community Day Classic will likely be your best chance this year to get one.

Another useful feature of Community Day is the availability of exclusive moves. If you evolve a Tyranitar between 2pm and 7pm local time on the day of the event, your pocket Godzilla will know the Fast Attack Smack Down. If you’re in need of a great Rock-type attacker, that’s definitely the move you want your Tyranitar to know.

In addition to these features, a few special bonuses will be active during the event: You gain triple XP for catching Pokémon, Incense and Lure Modules activated during the event last for three hours, and you can trigger guaranteed encounters with Larvitar by taking a few snapshots.

If you want to make the most out of Community Day Classic with Larvitar, you can purchase a Special Research story in the in-game store for $1 USD.

Until Community Day Classic starts, check out the Spotlight Hours, Raids, and Field Research Tasks available throughout January 2023.