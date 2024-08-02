Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team is coming to Switch

Video Games

A big addition to Nintendo Switch Online is coming on August 9, 2024, in the form of Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team. NSO Expansion Pack members will be able to play the title originally released on Game Boy Advance without any further cost.

Red Rescue Team was the final Pokémon title to come to GBA. Its sister game, Blue Rescue Team, was published on Nintendo DS and used the enhanced features of the newer handheld.

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon is a roguelike spin-off series of the franchise developed by Chunsoft, which made similar games in the past and brought its hitherto considered mediocre recipe to the Pokémon series with Red and Blue Rescue Team for the first time. The success of the spin-offs was a major turning point for the company, improving both its reputation and its perilous financial situation.

The protagonist was originally a human, but got turned into a Pokémon and then joined a Rescue Team, which is tasked with saving Pokémon who fell into dungeons. The player and their partner Pokémon have to explore these randomly changing dungeons, engaging in turn-based combat.

To determine which Pokémon the players get turned into at the beginning of the game, they’ve got to take a personality quiz – the answers will correspond to one of sixteen possible creatures. They then get to choose a partner from the remaining options, with some restrictions like it not being of the same type.

Pokémon fans thought that a new Mystery Dungeon title would get revealed in 2023 due to some hints on that year’s Pokémon Day website, but that turned out to be a false alarm. Since then, it has been quiet around the series.

Players will get to relive old memories in Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team on August 9, 2024, via Nintendo Switch Online.

