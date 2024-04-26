A new Pokémon Scarlet & Violet outbreak event starts today with easy shinies
Whether raids, outbreaks, or mystery gifts, it isn’t often that players have such an easy chance to get shiny Pokémon as they do right now in the current outbreak event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.
Starting today and running until May 6, 2024, players will find four Pokémon spawning in mass outbreaks much more frequently, and with a drastically boosted shiny chance. Varoom, Magikarp, Shinx, and Rellor will all be spawning in this Gold Week-themed shiny event, as all of these Pokémon turn a shade of yellow or gold in their shiny coloration.
As long as you’ve added these Pokémon to your Pokédex the locations of these outbreaks will be clearly marked on your map, and you can go over there to enjoy a 1 in 200 shiny chance, which is a massive improvement over the game’s standard chance of roughly 1 in 4000.
If you want, you can further boost these odds through the use of sandwiches. We have a full guide on the different sandwich effects in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet if you want to know more about that. Plus, if you defeat Pokémon in an outbreak, your shiny odds will gradually get better over time.