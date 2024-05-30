Prime Gaming giveaways for June include Star Wars BF2, Weird West, and bonus games
Amazon has revealed the next batch of free games hitting Prime Gaming, available to all Amazon Prime subscribers at no extra cost. After giving away triple-A titles like Fallout 3 and 76 last month, June’s giveaways focus on smaller, but still critically acclaimed titles.
In June, Prime subscribers can claim seven games for free. New games will be added every Thursday throughout the month. But that's not all, as Amazon is giving away a bonus game at the end of May. The Lullaby of Life will be free to claim from the Amazon Games app (GOG code) on May 31, 2024. Subscribers also get free monthly Twitch channel subscriptions through Prime.
The biggest giveaway for the month is Star Wars: Battlefront 2. No, it's not the remake from EA, but the classic game from LucasArts. The game, originally released in 2005, shares many similarities to EA's remake, minus the egregious monetization. There are fewer customization options, but that hasn't stopped over 40,000 players from giving it a "very positive" review on Steam. Of course, Prime will be giving away a GOG code for the game so you can play it DRM-free.
Prime Gaming free games in June
Here are all the games coming to Prime Gaming in June:
- Star Wars: Battlefront 2 - June 6 (GOG Code)
- Weird West Definitive Edition - June 6 (Epic Games Store code)
- Genesis Noir - June 6 (Amazon Games app)
- Everdream Valley - June 13 (Amazon Games app)
- Mythforce - June 13 (Epic Games Store code)
- Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread - June 13 (GOG Code)
- Projection: First Light - June 13 (Amazon Games app)
Prime subscribers in select countries can also play extra games through Luna, the cloud streaming service. A new slate of games will be hitting the service this month besides the usual live service games like Fortnite and Trackmania.
Amazon Luna's additions for June include the following games:
- Metro Exodus
- Bee Simulator
- Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition
The free games for May can be claimed from the Prime Gaming website and PC client by signing in with an active Amazon Prime account.