Prime Gaming giveaways for May include Fallout 3 and other gems
Fallout fans who are subscribed to Amazon Prime have been well-fed these past couple of months. After giving away Fallout 76 and Fallout 2 in its previous monthly offerings, Prime Gaming is now letting subscribers claim a free copy of Fallout 3, among other games.
Prime Gaming’s May additions Amazon is adding eight games to Prime Gaming, including heavy hitters like Fallout 3, Tomb Raider (2013), and The Forgotten City. New games will be added every Thursday throughout the month.
The main giveaway for the month is undoubtedly Fallout 3, which was Bethesda's first crack at the IP which radically changed the gameplay mechanics of the franchise. The isometric view was gone, replaced by a first-person camera and HD graphics. Fallout 3 takes place nearly 20 years before the events of the excellent Fallout show and is a good point of entry for newer fans of the franchise as it ranks highly among other installments. Amazon's Fallout giveaways should hopefully keep players busy until Bethesda fast-tracks Fallout 5.
In celebration of Star Wars Day on May 4, Amazon is giving away Lego Star War 3: The Clone Wars early, which can be redeemed on CD Project Red’s GOG platform.
Prime Gaming free games in May
Here are all the games coming to Prime Gaming this month:
- Tomb Raider Game of the Year Edition - May 2 (GOG Code)
- Lego Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars - May 2 (GOG Code)
- Dark City: International Intrigue - May 9 (Amazon Games app)
- Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition - May 9 (GOG Code)
- Nine Witches: Family Disruption - May 9 (GOG Code)
- Electrician Simulator - May 9 (Epic Games Store)
- 100 Doors Games: Escape from School - May 16 (Legacy Games)
- The Forgotten City - May 16 (Amazon Games app)
- Spirits of Mystery: Whisper of the Past - May 12 (Amazon Games app)
Amazon is also hosting a Gaming Week sale on the storefront, and you have until May 5 to grab some discounts on gaming hardware. Besides free games on the Amazon Games app, Prime subscribers in select countries can also access new games on the cloud streaming service, Luna.
Amazon Luna's additions for May include the following games:
- Fortnite Battle Royale
- Fortnite Festival
- Trackmania
- Lego Fortnite
- Fortnite Rocket Racing
- Lego Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars
- Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga
- Fallout 3
- Fallout: New Vegas
The free games for May can be claimed from the Prime Gaming website and PC client by signing in with an active Amazon Prime account.