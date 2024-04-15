PS5 Pro will reportedly support Sony’s own upscaling tech
Rumors around the PS5 Pro, an enhanced version of Sony’s gaming console, have made their way around the block for a while now. The Verge’s Tom Warren reported that he’s seen the dev documents connected to the new hardware and laid out how the console will be different from what you can buy at the moment.
A major improvement apparently comes with the GPU. According to a citation from the papers, Sony expects GPU rendering to be “about 45 percent faster” on the PS5 Pro compared to the standard issue PS5. A special focus lies on improved ray tracing.
Less improvement can be expected when it comes to the CPU, which is largely the same as the one in the regular PS5, though Sony plans on enabling a new mode that clocks it a bit higher at the cost of some GPU performance.
System memory speed will be upgraded by around 28% with even more gains potentially on the table due to the entire machine’s greater efficiency. This feeds directly into another big plus of the PS5 Pro: Its use of Sony’s brand-new PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) upscaling tech – in essence the Japanese company’s answer to Nvidia’s DLSS and AMD’s FSR.
According to Sony’s documents, there is about 2ms of latency when upscaling a 1080p image to 4K and the inputs are very similar to Nvidia and AMD’s solutions.
The Verge reported that Sony expects developers to make sure that games releasing from this summer onwards will be compatible with its new hardware, so a holiday season launch seems like a solid guess. Naturally, this may yet be delayed if the launch library doesn’t come along – Sony will likely want a host of PS5 Pro-ready games or updates for existing games ready to go with its machine.
According to the report, Sony will continue to sell the regular PS5 alongside the PS5 Pro and wants developers to support both versions.