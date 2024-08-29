PSA: Star Wars Outlaws PS5 bug means you might have to restart your game
The next big Star Wars game is out now, and as we said in our Star Wars Outlaws review, it’s pretty dang good. Unfortunately, the PS5 version of the game has a few woes, being a bit buggier than the PC and Xbox Series X|S releases, and players who coughed up extra money for the game’s early access are in a very rough spot, with Ubisoft now asking them to restart their save files.
The bug comes courtesy of the most recent Star Wars Outlaws patch, version 1.000.002, which fixed a number of bugs and implemented the 40fps graphics mode for the game. Unfortunately, this patch also came with a major caveat: PS5 players will have to restart their games.
According to an email sent to some PS5 players, the update seems to have issues converting old save data to the new version, with players being encouraged to restart their games, lest they run into progression-blocking bugs.
“To best experience the Outer Rim, we rolled out a maintenance to make sure everyone is playing the latest version of the game,” the email reads. “As one of the players affected who had access to an older version of the game, we are aware you might be encountering some issues after this recent patch. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused...Once you’ve confirmed you have the latest version, please start a new save to fully enjoy Star Wars Outlaws as our team intended. If you continue on a prior save you will unfortunately face issues and progression blockers.”
Star Wars Outlaws: Can you avoid the PS5 save bug?
If you’ve already started playing, unfortunately not. If you have save data from prior to the 1.000.002 patch, you will encounter progression-breaking bugs. The only known solution to this is to restart your entire save file after installing the update. If you started playing after the 1.000.002 patch, you’re in the clear, and can continue on as normal.
Star Wars Outlaws: PS5 save bug compensation
At the very least, Ubisoft is at least trying to make up for the issues by offering a few goodies as compensation. Players affected by the bug will get an in-game Trailblazer trinket, which can be equipped to either the ship or the speeder as a little cosmetic charm. You can pick up this trinket from the same place you get your DLC items in Star Wars Outlaws. Players will also get a 100 Ubisoft Connect Units, which can be spent on rewards in Ubisoft Connect, including ship and speeder cosmetics in this game, or any number of things in other Ubisoft games.