Skip to main content

PUBG’s 21.2 update adds a new way for players to die

Things are getting frosty
  • Author:
  • Publish date:
Armed persons on an ice sheet.

The ice will hold the additional weight of those supply crates, right? Right?!

Welcome to PUBG: Battlegroundsupdate 21.2, which has added an additional way for you to die in the battle royale game – not only can you perish in a fiery explosion, a hail of bullets, a wave of toxic gas, your own incompetence, and countless other circumstances, now you can also freeze to death. At least it’s a more peaceful way to go, huh?

This brand-new way of leaving behind your meaningless mortal shell is brought to you by the Blizzard Zone, a new natural phenomenon seen on Vikendi. Well, “see” is relative. While you will be able to very easily identify this dangerous area by the giant column of whirling snow and ice that’s widely visible, once you’re inside the zone, vision becomes a bit of a luxury.

A soldier looks at a giant snow storm.

As you can imagine, entering this area is not very pleasant.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Entering the Blizzard Zone will slow you down, damage you constantly, hinder your vision as well as your hearing – the wind’s howling in there, to quote a famous philosopher –, and make vehicle control a great deal harder. Covering a large part of Vikendi, this dangerous area changes things a lot when you play this map, especially as you’re being rewarded for braving the storm. Inside the Blizzard Zone, a secret room full of high-tier loot is waiting. You just need to find the security key to open it.

There are a few additional things changing gameplay on Vikendi in this latest update, such as three new repair kits – one for helmets, one for armor, and one for vehicles. After all, you don’t want the blizzard to shred your equipment and leave you standing in the snow naked. Taego’s multidrops have also been added to Vikendi, bringing much needed supplies and loot.

Vikendi is not the only map gaining substantial updates, though. Sanhok now features ascenders at the Cave POI as well as other rocky areas, easing the ascent. The developers were also busy building some bridges to connect the northwest island and east island as well as northwest island and southwest island. A few cliff areas have been expanded with sand beaches to make traversing the areas easier.

Update 21.2 for PUBG: Battlegrounds is now out on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, you can find the full patch notes on the official website.

Armed persons on an ice sheet.
News

PUBG’s 21.2 update adds a new way for players to die

By Marco Wutz
Sea of Thieves Pirates of the Carribean crossover
Guides

The best multiplayer games you can play with friends right now

By Dave Aubrey and Marco Wutz
Armarouge and Ceruledge in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.
News

Armarouge and Ceruledge tera raids bridge Greninja break in Scarlet & Violet

By Marco Wutz
Minecraft Trimmed Armor
Guides

Customize your Minecraft armor with a brand new item

By Ryan Woodrow
Aether and Lumine from Genshin Impact as anime characters.
Guides

Genshin Impact anime: What we know about the series

By Marco Wutz
WWE Zelina Vega in Juri cosplay facing off with Xia Li
News

WWE's Zelina Vega cosplays as Juri Han to promote Street Fighter 6 commentary role

By Ryan Woodrow
Jude Bellingham in FIFA 23.
Guides

FIFA 23 Future Stars Token Swaps, start date, and leaks

By Marco Wutz
A cartoon picture of a skateboarding boy.
News

PlayStation Plus games for February 2023 have been leaked

By Marco Wutz