Comeback in PUBG: Fantasy Battle Royale mode returns for limited time
Fantasy spins on the battle royale and extraction shooter formats have picked up steam recently, but it’s not like one of the genre’s originators couldn’t keep up with trends – PUBG: Battlegrounds is bringing back its Fantasy Battle Royale mode for two weeks starting on July 24, 2024.
In Fantasy Battle Royale, players forsake the use of modern weaponry and instead choose one of four classic fantasy-inspired classes: Barbarian, Ranger, Wizard, or Paladin. Divided into squads of up to four players, 80 competitors embark unto Dragon’s Isle (it’s Erangel, but don’t worry about it) to take out their rivals and be the last party standing.
Barbarians are, as you might expect, experts at melee combat, running into battle half naked and swinging around oversized weapons while screaming their lungs out. Well, the last part depends on whether the player wants to commit to the bit.
Rangers are for those who still want to enjoy the advantages of ranged combat and are adept at using crossbows in battle to take out their targets.
Need more firepower? Then the Wizard, who can unleash devastating destruction spells, is for you. Magic can annihilate entire groups, so cast responsibly. Finally, the Paladin is the group’s heavily armored healer, calling upon divine powers to save their allies.
PUBG players can enjoy this particular type of role-playing on PC from July 24 to August 7, 2024, and on consoles from July 31 to August 14, 2024.
It’s a big year for PUBG: Battlegrounds with its 2024 roadmap having a switch to Unreal Engine 5 on the agenda.