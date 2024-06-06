Video Games

Red Bull to broadcast Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree gameplay and making-of footage in showcase

Red Bull Levels teams up with Bandai Namco

Marco Wutz

Red Bull / Bandai Namco

Red Bull has announced a streamed showcase focused on Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, which is set to take place on June 15, 2024, and present exclusive gameplay reveals as well as behind-the-scenes material from developer FromSoftware.

Running under the Red Bull Levels label, the show will be broadcast live from Berlin, Germany, where “the brightest stars from Twitch and YouTube” will unveil “how legendary fantasy novelist George R. R. Martin helped to shape the game” and offer viewers “an unprecedented glimpse into the untold depths of the Land of Shadow.”

Viewers will be able to influence the action and help the streamers win their challenge runs in the new DLC, hopefully getting a good impression of what awaits them when the expansion comes out on June 21, 2024.

Red Bull Levels Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree showcase: start times

The Red Bull Levels event focused on Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is set to start on June 15, 2024, at 5pm CEST. Here’s what that means for your timezone:

  • June 15, 8am PT
  • June 15, 10am CT
  • June 15, 11am ET
  • June 15, 4pm BST
  • June 15, 5pm CEST
  • June 15, 8:30pm IST
  • June 15, 11pm CST
  • June 16, 12am KST/JST
  • June 16, 1am AEST
  • June 16, 3am NZST

Red Bull Levels Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree showcase: where to watch

You’ll be able to follow the show on the Red Bull Gaming Twitch channel as well as on YouTube. However, several content creators will be co-streaming the event, so it’s best to check with your favorite broadcasters in case you want to check out the show with their commentary.

