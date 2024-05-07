Arkane promises Redfall DLC compensation after studio closure
Redfall developer Arkane Austin is among the studios Xbox decided to close, and the stealth game makers are promising Redfall DLC compensation of some kind. The studio’s closure means none of the promised heroes and expansions will see the light of day, but Bethesda didn’t specifically say they’ll offer refunds for the Hero Pass.
“To everyone that has supported our work from our Austin studio over the years, thank you,” Arkane Studios said in a tweet announcing the Austin studio’s closure. “Thank you for spending time in our worlds and making them your own. Arkane Lyon will continue their focus on immersive experiences where they are hard at work on their upcoming project.”
“Redfall players who purchased the Hero Pass as part of the Premium Bite Back Edition or the premium Bite Back upgrade will be eligible to receive the value of the upgrade.”
What counts as “the value of the upgrade” is unclear, and Bethesda is, apparently, unsure at the moment as well. The webpage where the publisher asks you to sign up for information about the credit program mentions the details are still being “finalized.”
You can fill out a form to make sure Bethesda emails you when more information is available, though we’ll be keeping up with it, and the studio will likely post updates on social media as well.