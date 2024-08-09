Remedy is still waiting for Alan Wake 2 to break even
Another quarter has passed and yet again Remedy Entertainment’s earnings report stated that its critically acclaimed game Alan Wake 2 “did not yet generate royalties,” though the company noted that it “has recouped most of its development and marketing expenses” by now.
Released in 2023, the survival horror game came out on PC as an Epic Game Store exclusive, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. Alan Wake 2 sold 1.3 million copies by February 2024, making it the fastest-selling game in Remedy’s history.
Remedy already released one of two paid DLCs it planned for the game and is scheduled to get a Physical Deluxe Edition and Collector’s Edition shipped out by October and December 2024, respectively.
When it comes to Remedy’s other titles, all seems to be going smoothly: The Max Payne 1 & 2 Remake entered full production stage, work on Codename Condor (a game using the Control IP) is progressing well with the first external playtests being held, and Control 2 made it into the production readiness stage – which essentially means that playable prototypes with important game features exist.
Leadership is apparently still weighing the publishing and business models of upcoming games. “With full control of the IP and publishing rights of Control and Alan Wake, we can choose how to bring our future games to the market. We have been weighing self-publishing and related business models, as well as discussing different partner publishing opportunities,” CEO Tero Virtala wrote. “We are preparing to take a more significant role in growing the two franchises and especially in the way we commercialize, market, and publish our games. We look forward to sharing more about the strategy towards the end of the year.”
This is essentially echoing statements from the last couple of earnings reports.
One other interesting bit from the report is the establishment of a small development team that takes care of the company’s existing games.
“As gamers like to spend more time on their beloved franchises, it has become increasingly important to continue to maintain our existing games,” Virtala explained the decision. “To ensure we look after our games as well as possible and service our player base, we formed a new, dedicated team to manage our portfolio of games currently available on the market.”