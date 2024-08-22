Resident Evil Humble Bundle: Get the best horror games for $30
There’s a new Resident Evil Humble Bundle in town, and it’s offering up 11 of the best survival horror games for $30. The only thing missing is Resident Evil 4 remake, but seeing as it only just launched a year ago, that’s hardly surprising.
Bear in mind that, like with all Humble Bundle games, these deals are only for the games' PC versions.
The $30 version of the bundle on Humble gets you:
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition
- Resident Evil 2 remake
- Resident Evil 3 remake
- Resident Evil 7
- Resident Evil 6 Complete
- Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition
- Resident Evil 4 (the 2005 PC port, not the remake)
- Resident Evil 0
- Resident Evil (the PC port of the 2002 remaster)
- Resident Evil Revelations
- Resident Evil Revelations 2
Gold editions include DLC expansions, though it’s a bit odd to see complete editions of everything except Resident Evil 7.
If you hack that price down to $20 for the bundle, you get all of those except Resident Evil Village. Village frequently goes on sale, and with Steam’s autumn sale not far over the horizon, you could pick it up later if you’re keen and need to save cash now.
You can also pay $10 to get:
- Resident Evil 6 Complete
- Resident Evil 5 Gold Edition
- Resident Evil 4 (the 2005 PC port, not the remake)
- Resident Evil 0
- Resident Evil (the PC port of the 2002 remaster)
- Resident Evil Revelations
- Resident Evil Revelations 2
Resident Evil 2 remake is a highlight, but even without that, the $10 bundle still gets you the best of classic Resident Evil and some interesting experiments with the Revelations games. That’s enough to make up for having Resident Evil 6 inflicted on you, I think.
Finally, you can spend $3 to get Resident Evil HD Remaster, Resident Evil Revelations, and Resident Evil Revelations 2. The HD Remaster is still an excellent game 22 years later, even if we put it at the bottom of our best Resident Evil games ranking, so that’s not a bad deal at all.