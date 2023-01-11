Skip to main content

System Shock-style stealth shooter RetroSpace gets a Steam page

Shoot out the lights and creep through an infested space station in RetroSpace
A distorted alien creature stands next to a medical center in RetroSpace. 

A distorted alien creature stands next to a medical center in RetroSpace. 

If there's one thing we're short on these days, it's immersive sims like Deus Ex and Thief - especially in the triple-A space. Thankfully, indie developers are keeping us well-fed, and RetroSpace is next up on the menu. 

Styled after a B-movie that never existed, RetroSpace sees you exploring a space station that's constantly teleporting through time and space, forcing you to deal with a variety of alien threats. 

As the name suggests, it's styled after '90s shooters and immersive sims, and there's more than a touch of System Shock to the thing. Great news for anyone who's been feeling empty since Arkane Austin put out Prey. 

RetroSpace allows you to use a mixture of stealth and gunplay to get around a wide range of enemy types, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. There's even a touch of Thief to it, as you're able to shoot out lights and wrap yourself in darkness to remain concealed. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Check out the RetroSpace trailer below: 

The game comes from The Wild Gentleman, developer of Chicken Police, so expect it to be exceptionally weird. 

There's no release date just yet, but you can pre-order RetroSpace on Steam now. 

If you're looking for other hidden gems, check out our list of the best indie games of 2022

retrospace
News

System Shock-style stealth shooter RetroSpace gets a Steam page

By Kirk McKeand
A teenaged girl in a thoughtful pose.
News

Players want a gadget wheel in Genshin Impact

By Marco Wutz
A jet-like dragon.
News

Pokémon Go player beats Mega Salamence raid solo

By Marco Wutz
An attacking player dodges a tackle in Madden 12.
News

Madden 23’s CPR celebration to be removed following Damar Hamlin’s collapse

By Marco Wutz
star-wars-jedi-survivor-4
Guides

These Star Wars games are being developed in 2023

By Marco Wutz
genshin-impact-tcg-header-1
Guides

Best decks in the Genshin TCG, Genius Invokation

By Dave Aubrey and Marco Wutz
A group of people mourning around a coffin.
Guides

Genshin Impact: All Fatui Harbingers explained

By Marco Wutz
Artwork of soldiers sitting on a truck.
Guides

Best Warzone 2 meta weapons to dominate Season 1 Reloaded

By Marco Wutz