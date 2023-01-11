System Shock-style stealth shooter RetroSpace gets a Steam page

Shoot out the lights and creep through an infested space station in RetroSpace

A distorted alien creature stands next to a medical center in RetroSpace.

If there's one thing we're short on these days, it's immersive sims like Deus Ex and Thief - especially in the triple-A space. Thankfully, indie developers are keeping us well-fed, and RetroSpace is next up on the menu.

Styled after a B-movie that never existed, RetroSpace sees you exploring a space station that's constantly teleporting through time and space, forcing you to deal with a variety of alien threats.

As the name suggests, it's styled after '90s shooters and immersive sims, and there's more than a touch of System Shock to the thing. Great news for anyone who's been feeling empty since Arkane Austin put out Prey.

RetroSpace allows you to use a mixture of stealth and gunplay to get around a wide range of enemy types, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. There's even a touch of Thief to it, as you're able to shoot out lights and wrap yourself in darkness to remain concealed.

Check out the RetroSpace trailer below:

The game comes from The Wild Gentleman, developer of Chicken Police, so expect it to be exceptionally weird.

There's no release date just yet, but you can pre-order RetroSpace on Steam now.

