Rockstar may release Red Dead Redemption on PC soon
A new line of code on the Rockstar Games PC launcher suggests a Red Dead Redemption port is in the works. If true, then this would be the first time the game will be made available on PC, fourteen years after the its original release on consoles.
As spotted by data miner Tez2 on X (formerly Twitter), Rockstar appears to have updated its PC gaming launcher to include mentions of a PC port of RDR. This includes entries for an upcoming store listing page, including a description of the game and taglines for promotions.
Rockstar Games released a remastered version of the game last year, and included the Undead Nightmare DLC along with various graphical and performance improvements. The game was later updated to run at 60fps when played on the PS5.
It looks like Rockstar is preparing for a big year ahead with many announcements for its franchises. The company recently updated its website's backend hinting at a new GTA 6 announcement soon Take-Two Interactive's next earnings call is on May 17, so announcing a PC port for RDR 1 makes sense.
Red Dead Redemption is available on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, and is playable on the current-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles through backward compatibility enhancements.