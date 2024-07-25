SAG-AFTRA authorizes video game actors strike over AI protections
SAG-AFTRA, the The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, has called for a strike after negotiations to obtain protections against AI for video game actors fell through once again. The strike – the guild’s second in less than a year, over the same issues – is set to begin on July 26, 2024.
Negotiations on a range of topics, including protections against AI use and compensation, began in October 2022, and SAG-AFTRA called for a strike in September 2023 after video game publishers refused to provide any AI protections or agree to compensation terms.
Some of the production companies involved in negotiations with SAG-AFTRA include:
- Activision Productions Inc.
- Blindlight LLC
- Disney Character Voices Inc.
- Electronic Arts Productions Inc
- Formosa Interactive LLC
- Insomniac Games Inc
- Llama Productions LLC
- Take 2 Productions Inc
- VoiceWorks Productions Inc
- WB Games Inc
In addition to compensation when companies use AI to replicate actors’ voices and bodies, SAG-AFTRA members want to be informed when such instances happen and have the right to consent – or not – to that use.
The bargaining group representing these companies says they offered “the strongest” protections in the entertainment industry, including consent and fair compensation.
“We are disappointed the union has chosen to walk away when we are so close to a deal, and we remain prepared to resume negotiations. We have already found common ground on 24 out of 25 proposals, including historic wage increases and additional safety provisions,” Audrey Cooling, a spokesperson representing the game publishers “in party to the Interactive Media Agreement” said in a statement provided to GLHF. “Our offer is directly responsive to SAG-AFTRA’s concerns and extends meaningful AI protections that include requiring consent and fair compensation to all performers working under the IMA.”
However, SAG-AFTRA’s statement on the decision to strike said the companies involved refuse to extend these protections to all performers in “clear and enforceable language.”
“We’re not going to consent to a contract that allows companies to abuse A.I. to the detriment of our members,” SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher said in a statement. “Enough is enough.”
“Eighteen months of negotiations have shown us that our employers are not interested in fair, reasonable A.I. protections, but rather flagrant exploitation,” Interactive Media Agreement negotiating committee chair Sarah Elmaleh said in a press statement. “We refuse this paradigm – we will not leave any of our members behind, nor will we wait for sufficient protection any longer.”
“We look forward to collaborating with teams on our Interim and Independent contracts, which provide A.I. transparency, consent and compensation to all performers, and to continuing to negotiate in good faith with this bargaining group when they are ready to join us in the world we all deserve.”