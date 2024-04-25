Video Games

9/10 ninja game on Steam hits lowest-ever price to feed your Shogun addiction

Just in time to fill the hole the show left behind

Marco Wutz

Mimimi Games / Daedalic Entertainment

FX’s brilliant adaptation of Shogun is over and left a katana-sized hole in our hearts – but don’t worry: A fantastic tactical stealth game set in Japan’s Edo period is here to teleport you back to the island and make you forget that no more episodes of the show will be coming.

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun is off 90% on Steam right now, which is the cheapest it’s ever been. The offer stands until April 29, 2024.

Developed by German studio Mimimi Games and published by Daedalic Entertainment, Blades of the Shogun is one of several excellent tactical stealth games created by this developer – the latest and final one being Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew. Despite making titles that have been critically acclaimed as well as loved by players, the studio shut down at the end of 2023 – less because of the economic downturn and more due to the founders being overworked.

Blades of the Shogun was released in 2016 and puts players in control of a team of lethal killers, who must infiltrate castles, far-off monasteries, or secret camps in dense woods in order to get to their targets and take them out. Players can freely approach missions as they deem fit – lay traps, poison the enemy, or choose to be completely sneaky and avoid all combat.

With a colorful cast of characters full of interesting personalities and lots of development, users quickly get attached to their team. Aside from the usual faces – a ninja and a samurai – you can use the prowess of the geisha Aiko or the street urchin Yuki to infiltrate locations and cause a lot of trouble.

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun is a difficult game – you’ll be impossibly outnumbered and going in without a plan means certain death, so you’ll need guile and wits to survive and be successful. Beautifully crafted environments and encounters provide you with many options to choose from.

If you’re looking for some other Japan-set titles to remedy that post-Shogun depression, we have a list with the best games to play if you like Shogun.

