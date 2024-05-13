Video Games

Shin Megami Tensei 5 is getting delisted from Switch eShop

Don't worry though, as an enhanced port will soon replace it

ATLUS

SEGA is delisting Shin Megami Tensei 5 from the Switch eShop. The game, and all of its DLC content, will be removed from the digital store ahead of the release of its enhanced port next month.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance will replace the base game on the store, and the eShop is the last digital storefront selling the original game at this moment. The Vengeance port will introduce a new series of events through an alternate story path. It also includes the following previously released DLC in one package:

  • DLC Content - Mitama Dance of Wealth
  • DLC Content - Mitama Dance of EXP
  • DLC Content - Mitama Dance of Miracles
  • Demon Subquest - Sakura Cinders of the East
  • Demon Subquest - Holy Will and Profane Dissent

Those who pre-order the game will also receive two Sacred Treasure sets as a bonus. In case you still want to pick up the original version of the game, you have until midnight on June 13, 2024 to do so. All of the following content will be removed from the eShop afterwards:

  • ShinMegami Tensei V + DLC Bundle Set
  • DLC - A Goddess in Training
  • DLC - The Doctor's Last Wish
  • DLC - Mitama Dance of Wealth
  • DLC - MItama Dance of Miracles
  • DLC - The Rage of a Queen
  • DLC - Mitama Dance of EXP
  • Safety Difficulty

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance releases on June 14, 2024, on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S consoles. While there's no news of SMT 6 releasing any time soon, a recent post from leaker MbKKssTBhz5 suggests that a spinoff is in development in a partnership with Netflix. Elsewhere, ATLUS just released Persona 3: Reload to rave reviews, which should keep you busy for months.

