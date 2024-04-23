The best successor to Heroes of Might and Magic has a release date
A fantastic turn-based strategy game is graduating from Early Access on May 20, 2024, in the form of Songs of Conquest. Confirmed by developer Lavapotion and publisher Coffee Stain – which is set to go independent in the wake of Embracer Group’s recently announced split – on Steam, this day will see the title get its substantial 1.0 update.
How substantial, you ask? Well, Songs of Conquest’s full launch will bring a new single-player campaign to the game, which focuses on the merchant republic of Barya. Largely inspired by mercantile city-states from around the Mediterranean, this faction relies on mercenary units to wage war and has access to advanced gunpower troops.
Barya is also one of the factions players can choose in the sandbox campaigns against the AI or human opponents (or in co-op mode against the AI) alongside the knightly faction of Arelon, the tribal swamp-dwellers of Rana, and the creepy necromancers of Loth.
A recent update to the Early Access title increased the number of available maps to almost 50, which doesn’t even count community-made battlefields. Full release is coming a little later than the developers initially expected, but that’s fine – as they said themselves: “Sharing this news with you guys feels long overdue, but we’ve always had high ambitions for the game, and we didn’t want to release 1.0 until we felt the game was in really good shape! But finally, that time has come!”
Naturally, the journey won’t end then and there – post-launch support plans are already being drawn up.
Songs of Conquest is a brilliant game in the vein of Heroes of Might and Magic or, a little further away in the family tree, Age of Wonders. You command unique armies led by mighty Wielders and explore fantastical lands full of secrets and adventure. As you expand your influence and upgrade your towns, you’ll get access to ever stronger units and magic, which you can unleash against your enemies in thrilling turn-based battles.
Songs of Conquest will be out for PC and Steam Deck on May 20, 2024.