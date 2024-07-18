Splitgate 2 is coming to PC and consoles for free in 2025
Splitgate 2, the sequel to 2021’s Splitgate, will be released for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S in 2025 as a free-to-play game. Developer 1047 Games announced that the first-person shooter with Portal mechanics “has been designed from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5 to deliver the AAA first-person shooter experience our fans deserve.”
Reducing the arena shooter aspects and moving into a class-based system, Splitgate 2 should certainly feel a little more modern than its predecessor. “It’s the perfect entry point for players new to the world of Splitgate and a comprehensive upgrade worthy of our existing community,” the developers stated.
The title’s main mode will feature 4v4 team battles with the game’s most defining mechanic – portal-creating guns – making their grand return. Game modes will be objective-based and players can unlock additional class capabilities and weapon upgrades over time to customize their loadouts and add ever more lethality.
Players with a need for speed should be looking at the Aeros, which are agile and can quickly dash around the battlefield, while more tactically-minded players will be more happy with the Meridian, which can manipulate time. Finally, the Sabrask are your choice for pure power.
The original Splitgate, a dorm room project, briefly blew up in 2021, though it couldn’t retain its popularity for long. For the developers, however, it was their big breakthrough, securing them massive funding for the follow-up.