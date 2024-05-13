Square Enix is shifting focus to multiplatform game releases for major franchises
The days of console exclusivity may be over, or so think the executives at Square Enix. In the company’s recently released earnings report, the developer/publisher has laid out a three-year plan to “aggressively pursue a multiplatform strategy” that hints at day-one releases on the Switch 2 and PC.
Dubbed “Square Enix Reboots and Awakens”, the plan will aim to bring entries of “major franchises” to more platforms on a regular cadence. While not mentioned explicitly, it gives credence to reports of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s sales not surpassing FF7 Remake, both exclusive to PlayStation consoles at launch.
The publisher is also planning to bring smaller games to PC alongside launches on mobile platforms. We saw this happen last year when Square Enix released Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis on Steam. Speaking of Steam, Square Enix recognizes the potential for growth in that sector, as it will push for new initiatives "designed to win over PC users."
Even if this doesn't mean the end of all console-exclusive launches, Square Enix has hinted at shorter exclusivity windows in its report. The company plans to "extend title lifecycles" by "expanding sales of catalog titles."
The publisher's last major PS5-exclusive title, Final Fantasy 16, is getting ported to PC soon. While it has no release date, series producer Naoki Yoshida has confirmed that it will be coming later this year. The company also recently launched the "Dawntrail" expansion for FF14, which overhauled many of the game's visuals and systems along with being available on Xbox.
Perhaps the change in strategy will make future mainline Final Fantasy games available on all platforms at release. It certainly makes it clear that the next games from Square, like Dragon Quest 12 and Kingdom Hearts 4, will be available to more players at once on release.