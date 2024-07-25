Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl delayed to November 2024
It’s another delay for Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl – the shooter from Ukrainian developer GSC Game World is now set to be released on November 20, 2024. That’s around two months after the previously targeted date of September 5, 2024.
“We know you might be tired of waiting, and we truly appreciate your patience,” said Yevhen Grygorovych, game director at GSC Game World. “These two additional months will give us the chance to fix more ‘unexpected anomalies’ (or simply ‘bugs’, as you call them). We are always grateful for your ongoing support and understanding – it means the world to us. We’re just as eager as you are to finally release the game and for you to experience it for yourself.”
It’s already been quite the odyssey for the title: Initially planned for a launch in 2012, the sequel was canceled before it could come out and only resurfaced as a project in 2018 with the target being a late 2022 release. However, the Russian invasion of Ukraine disrupted those plans and slowed down development with early 2024 eventually emerging as the next launch window the team was targeting. This became September 2024 shortly after the year began – and now we are here with another, albeit shorter delay.
With some developers fighting on the frontlines and others fleeing the country, GSC moved its main operations to Prague, the Czech Republic’s capital. Cyberattacks originating from Russia have been a drain on the team’s resources as well, even leading to the theft of an in-progress test build of the game.
At least the developers are taking the repeated delays with a good portion of humor, as their announcement trailer for the news, titled “Really, Again?”, shows:
Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is being developed for PC and Xbox Series X|S and will be a Day 1 title available on Xbox Game Pass.
Fans of the game should mark August 12, 2024, on their calendars, however, as GSC and Xbox will then release a deep dive video into development, showing brand-new gameplay.