Star Wars Jedi Survivor PS4, Xbox One version is finally happening
It’s been a long old while, but Respawn is finally gearing up to release Star Wars Jedi Survivor on PS4 and Xbox One, over a year after the Star Wars game launched. Jedi Survivr’s PS4 and Xbox One editions release on Sep. 17, 2024, and you’ll get a bit of a discount as well.
The last-gen version costs $49.99, instead of the usual $69.99 it goes for on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.
Jedi Survivor picks up in the aftermath of Jedi Fallen Order. Cal Kestis and his friends are scattered across the galaxy, and the Empire’s absolute victory seems certain. Of course it does. This is pre-A New Hope, so there’s seemingly little room for surprises. Except Respawn does surprise with a few High Republic twists and an unexpected approach to what Survivor’s characters want and how far they’re willing to go to get it.
Check out our Star Wars Jedi Survivor review for more of what we thought about the ambitious sequel, and maybe bookmark our meaty Jedi Survivor interview with Respawn once you've finished the game for yourself.
EA also said it’s pushing an update for Jedi Survivor on PC that includes “enhancements to the game’s technical performance, controls and more, plus a variety of quality-of-life improvements,” though the publisher offered no specifics about what the update actually affects. There’s plenty to fix. Jedi Survivor suffers from a slew of performance issues on PC, and it’s a fairly rare instance of a major release having no Steam Deck support at all.
It does work on Valve’s handheld, as well as the Asus Rog Ally, but not particularly well.