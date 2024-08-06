Star Wars Outlaws roadmap: DLC to feature Lando and Hondo
Ubisoft has revealed the post-launch roadmap for Star Wars Outlaws, including details on the story expansions contained within the game’s Season Pass. Owners of the Season Pass will have access to an exclusive mission featuring Jabba the Hutt as well as a skin pack for main character Kay Vess and her companion Nix right from the start.
Table of Contents
Developer Massive has two Story Packs and two Cosmetic Bundles in the works for the six months after launch. Season Pass owners will get access to all of this content without any further costs, though the two Story Packs will be available for purchase separately as well.
Let’s take a look at the detailed Star Wars Outlaws roadmap below.
Star Wars Outlaws roadmap: Launch Day
On release day, the Jabba’s Gambit mission will be available in the game exclusively for those who own the Season Pass. Ubisoft emphasized that players can meet Jabba the Hutt without owning the Season Pass, as the notorious crime lord has a role to play in the game’s story. It’s just one specific mission that’s locked behind the extra paywall.
In addition to Jabba’s Gambit, Season Pass owners will get access to the Kessel Runner skin package, which contains outfits for Kay Vess and Nix. As you may be able to tell from the pack’s name, the skins therein are inspired by Han Solo and Chewbacca and allow you to cosplay as the famous smuggler duo.
Star Wars Outlaws roadmap: Story Pack 1 – Wild Card
- Planned for Fall 2024
“Kay is hired to infiltrate a high-stakes Sabacc tournament, but as she crosses paths with the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, she soon learns that another game is being played,” the official description of the first Story Pack says.
Star Wars Outlaws roadmap: Cosmetic Bundles
- Planned for Fall 2024
Two Cosmetic Bundles will be released alongside Story Pack 1 – Wild Card: The Hunter’s Legacy and Cartel Ronin packs will contain skins for Kay Vess, Nix, Kay’s speeder bike, and Kay’s starship, the Trailblazer. By the looks of things, Hunter’s Legacy will be inspired by Mandalorian aesthetics, while the Cartel Ronin pack may take inspiration from the visuals of Kijimi, one of the worlds Kay visits.
Star Wars Outlaws roadmap: Story Pack 2 – A Pirate’s Fortune
- Planned for Spring 2025
“The Trailblazer’s reputation precedes Kay as she runs into veteran pirate Hondo Ohnaka, who is looking to settle old scores with a ruthless gang of pirates,” the official description of this Story Pack teases.
In case you’re confused about who Hondo is: The Weequay pirate was originally introduced during Star Wars: The Clone Wars as an antagonist who’d show up from time to time and became a bit of a fan favorite due to his humorous wit, which led to him working with the good guys more and more. He was brought back for Star Wars: Rebels as well, where he became something of a mentor for main character Ezra Bridger.
Find out how to get the Season Pass in our Star Wars Outlaws editions and pre-order guide.