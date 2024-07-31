Star Wars Outlaws lets you wipe yellow paint from the open world
Star Wars Outlaws lets you explore the open world – or open worlds, since it sends you to several planets – free from the guiding influence of yellow paint. You can toggle Explorer Mode on at any time, so if you want to figure things out entirely on your own, you can (thanks, PC Gamer).
If you’re wondering why this is even a thing, you probably have a healthier relationship with the internet than the rest of us. In March 2023, Resident Evil 4 Remake sparked annoyance in some players with its splashes of yellow paint liberally distributed throughout the horror game to designate climbable ledges and some breakable objects. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth reignited the discussion with its – admittedly rather out of place – use of the stuff for the same reasons.
Few things are worse than getting stuck and not realizing the solution is that you can climb one of the realistic-looking walls that seem like part of the background. Spraypainting the world in yellow works, but depending on the location, it’s a good way to ruin any sense of suspended belief as well. A more sophisticated solution is undoubtedly out there somewhere, but for now, Ubisoft’s decision to let you flick it on and off seems like a solid idea.
So far, the open world is shaping up to be a promising one as well. Our Griff Griffin spent some hands-on time with the game recently and said in our Star Wars Outlaws preview that he was impressed by just how crammed with surprises it is.
Star Wars Outlaws launches Aug. 30, 2024, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.