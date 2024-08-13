Video Games

93-rated RPG gets big Steam discount in sale celebrating Polish games

From Poland with Love

Marco Wutz

CD Projekt Red

Poland has become quite a powerhouse in video game development, creating some all-time classics for the world to enjoy – and a Steam event is currently celebrating developers from Poland with massive discounts to some of their best works.

Naturally, you can’t have a conversation about Polish games without mentioning the country’s most famous studio: CD Projekt RED. Rated 93 on Metacritic, The Witcher 3 is the studio’s RPG masterpiece you’ll find on many lists covering not only the best RPGs, but also the best games of all time. With production of The Witcher 4 speeding up this year, it’s high time for anyone not having experienced the game yet to saddle up and get monster-slaying. 

A juicy 75% discount on The Witcher 3 via Steam should help with that, right?

There’s more where that’s coming from, though: If you’re not afraid of a little snow, then survival colony sim Frostpunk by the team at 11 bit studios should provide you with lots of entertainment – well, if making heartbreaking decisions in a merciless fight for humanity’s survival can be classified as such.

Frostpunk’s Game of the Year Edition is off by 80% on Steam.

If strategy isn’t what you’re after and you’re looking for something a little more adrenaline-heavy, then One More level has you covered with Ghostrunner. A fast-paced first-person action game, the title puts you into the shoes of a cybernetically enhanced ninja parkouring through a visually stunning cyberpunk world while slicing through enemies left and right.

Ghostrunner is discounted by 70% on Steam.

For something more somber and thoughtful, check out the fantastic anti-war story contained within This War of Mine – another one by 11 bit studios.

This War of Mine’s Final Cut is available with an 80% discount on Steam.

From The Thaumaturge and Moonlighter over to Cyberpunk 2077 and Operation: Polygon Storm, this sale has tons of great games for everyone in store.

Published
Marco Wutz

MARCO WUTZ

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

Home/News