Suicide Squad contains a battle pass, a leak shows

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is currently being developed by Rocksteady, the studio behind the Batman: Arkham series, and set to launch on May 26, 2023, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

A recently leaked image, which VGC confirmed to be authentic and to stem from a test build, shows the game’s menu and immediately caused gamers to press the panic button: not only is there mention of a battle pass, but you can also count no less than six in-game currencies to be present. At first glance, that points towards a heavy live-service aspect to the co-op game.

According to VGC’s source, however, the battle pass merely contains cosmetic items such as skins to customize Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot, and Captain Boomerang, the playable characters of the game.

The six currencies seem to be various XP resources to level up different skill trees for each of the four rogues, though it remains to be seen how much grinding this entire process will require.

Marvel’s Avengers, another live-service superhero game, has become quite notorious in the gaming community for the massive amount of time it takes to power up characters, prompting many unflattering comparisons.

Suicide Squad will be playable in teams of up to four players or solo, sending you into missions in an open-world Metropolis. It’s described as an action-adventure shooter by the developers.