Summer Game Fest confirmed to return in 2025 with live showcase
Geoff Keighley confirmed that his Summer Game Fest will return in June 2025 with a live event in Los Angeles, California, including the industry-focused Play Days.
“We're thrilled to announce that Summer Game Fest will return to Los Angeles in June 2025, including Play Days from iam8bit and a livestreamed showcase event that fans can attend,” Keighley stated. “Together with the industry, we will continue to build what's next.”
Summer Game Fest thrust into the vacuum created by the struggles of E3, formerly the biggest video games convention in North America, immediately before and during the Corona pandemic.
Offering publishers and developers a spot to show off their newest games to a large audience, Keighley’s event managed to attract ever more companies and viewers, eventually completely taking over E3’s spot as the premium summer gaming event. Now that the convention is gone officially, Keighley is dominating this area without much resistance.
Although not all showcases are held by him personally with companies like Microsoft and Ubisoft organizing their own events, all of them run under the common banner of Summer Game Fest.
Of course, fans won’t have to wait until 2025 for the next big gaming showcase: Keighley will be back on August 20, 2024, with Gamescom Opening Night Live and later in 2024 with The Game Awards.
