Sword of Convallaria hands out free pulls to celebrate five million downloads
Developer XD’s turn-based tactical RPG Sword of Convallaria surpassed five million downloads in its first week since launch – and players benefit from the celebration of this milestone.
To mark this happy occasion, XD is adding a login event to the game, which runs from August 9 to 18, 2024. Logging in for a total of seven days inside this time window allows players to obtain ten Secret Fates, which is the premium in-game resource used for pulls from the title’s gacha banners. You can even grab some random legendary weapons through the event.
Though Sword of Convallaria has some weaknesses in its combat systems and controls, the story has been a standout so far – especially in the game’s Spiral of Destinies mode. It seems like XD is aware of this feedback and intends on reinforcing the title’s strengths, because the Spiral of Destinies mode will be the focus of Sword of Convallaria’s next update in September 2024.
In contrast to many other gacha games, Sword of Convallaria actually allows players to make a series of wrong decisions and get a bad ending, necessitating a reset on the current story – it’s something many users have found refreshing, since gacha RPGs usually railroad players pretty hard and dialog choices have essentially no consequences. In Sword of Convallaria that’s not the case.
The game is available for free on PC, iOS, and Android. For more freebies to boost your journey, check out the Sword of Convallaria exchange codes.