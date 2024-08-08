Video Games

Sword of Convallaria hands out free pulls to celebrate five million downloads

New gacha game inspired by Final Fantasy Tactics

Marco Wutz

Developer XD’s turn-based tactical RPG Sword of Convallaria surpassed five million downloads in its first week since launch – and players benefit from the celebration of this milestone. 

To mark this happy occasion, XD is adding a login event to the game, which runs from August 9 to 18, 2024. Logging in for a total of seven days inside this time window allows players to obtain ten Secret Fates, which is the premium in-game resource used for pulls from the title’s gacha banners. You can even grab some random legendary weapons through the event.

Though Sword of Convallaria has some weaknesses in its combat systems and controls, the story has been a standout so far – especially in the game’s Spiral of Destinies mode. It seems like XD is aware of this feedback and intends on reinforcing the title’s strengths, because the Spiral of Destinies mode will be the focus of Sword of Convallaria’s next update in September 2024.

In contrast to many other gacha games, Sword of Convallaria actually allows players to make a series of wrong decisions and get a bad ending, necessitating a reset on the current story – it’s something many users have found refreshing, since gacha RPGs usually railroad players pretty hard and dialog choices have essentially no consequences. In Sword of Convallaria that’s not the case.

The game is available for free on PC, iOS, and Android. For more freebies to boost your journey, check out the Sword of Convallaria exchange codes.

Marco Wutz is a writer from Parkstetten, Germany. He has a degree in Ancient History and a particular love for real-time and turn-based strategy games like StarCraft, Age of Empires, Total War, Age of Wonders, Crusader Kings, and Civilization as well as a soft spot for Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail. He began covering StarCraft 2 as a writer in 2011 for the largest German community around the game and hosted a live tournament on a stage at gamescom 2014 before he went on to work for Bonjwa, one of the country's biggest Twitch channels. He branched out to write in English in 2015 by joining tl.net, the global center of the StarCraft scene run by Team Liquid, which was nominated as the Best Coverage Website of the Year at the Esports Industry Awards in 2017. He worked as a translator on The Crusader Stands Watch, a biography in memory of Dennis "INTERNETHULK" Hawelka, and provided live coverage of many StarCraft 2 events on the social channels of tl.net as well as DreamHack, the world's largest gaming festival. From there, he transitioned into writing about the games industry in general after his graduation, joining GLHF, a content agency specializing in video games coverage for media partners across the globe, in 2021. He has also written for NGL.ONE, kicker, ComputerBild, USA Today's ForTheWin, The Sun, Men's Journal, and Parade. Email: marco.wutz@glhf.gg

